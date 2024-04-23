World

    • Thieves use stolen forklift to rip cash machine out of U.K. bank

    U.K. police are on the hunt for a group of suspects who were seen on video ripping a cash machine from the front of the bank with the handy help of a stolen forklift.

    Hertfordshire police say the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. at the Nationwide Building Society Bank in Sawbridgeworth, which is 48 kilometres (30 miles) north of London.

    One balaclava-clad suspect can be seen ramming the stolen forklift into the side of the building, seemingly disconnecting the cash machine, while the other suspects keep watch as an alarm blares. Once the cash machine was unhooked, the suspects appear to attach a sort of rope so the forklift can hoist it into the air. They eventually load it into the bed of a pickup truck, which local media say was also stolen, and drive off.

    "We’re working with our colleagues at Sawbridgeworth Town Council to review any CCTV opportunities," Inspector Mark Collins said in the police statement

