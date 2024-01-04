World

    • The second batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents have been publicly released. Read them here

    The second batch of the long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday.

    Read the documents below. These are allegations not tested in a court of law.

    Epstein Documents (Jan. 4) by CTV News

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News