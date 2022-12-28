Tennessee has broken its lethal injection rules since '18: report

The execution chamber of the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution prison in Nashville, Tenn., is seen on Oct. 13, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)  The execution chamber of the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution prison in Nashville, Tenn., is seen on Oct. 13, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) 

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social