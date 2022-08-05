SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as a large SUV drove through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in western New Mexico, injuring at least 15 people, officials said.
Police in Gallup took the driver into custody Thursday and later said he consumed alcohol before barreling down the parade route that was the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.
The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started and as thousands looked on. Many captured the chaotic scene on video, some yelling obscenities at the driver and SUV occupants who were detained and handcuffed.
As the SUV sped near the parade, videos posted on social media showed, people yelled for others to get out of the way and some pushed parade-goers to safety.
Children performing traditional dances appear to have been among the first to have seen the SUV heading toward them, the videos showed. They ran to the side amid screams and others scrambling to get out of the way.
The images also showed blankets, shoes, banners and umbrellas left strewn along the street and on the sidewalks as people fled.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday that the state will send additional police officers and a behavioral heath crisis team to Gallup for the rest of the event. She said 15 people were hurt and characterized most injuries as minor. Two Gallup police officers were among those hurt.
Nez said the vehicle was coming at him and a group of tribal officials marching in the parade. He thanked people for their quickly taking action to get spectators and participants out of harm's way.
"We just ask for your prayers for all of the participants," Nez said in a video posted on social media. "We're all shook up. You would see this on television, you would think it would never happen here. I'm sorry to say it happened here in Gallup, New Mexico."
Tonya Jim said she went to the parade with her parents, grandchildren and children. Her 5-year-old granddaughter, KaRiah, was picked from the crowd to join a group of dancers. Shortly after, the vehicle barreled down the parade route, turned and hit a man across from them who was sitting on a folding chair, she said. KaRiah was helped off the road by someone and was not hurt.
"I'm glad whoever was holding her hand just kept holding her hand and ran with her to get her off the road," Jim said. "I'm not sure who she was, but I'm thankful for her."
Jim said the family burned cedar and prayed when they got home and did a tobacco smoke prayer Friday morning to calm down.
"I blessed my kids and thanked the creator they are still with me and (to) pray for the families who are hurt," said Jim, who is Navajo and lives in Fort Defiance.
During the mayhem, the SUV swerved onto a side street, pulled into a parking spot before trying to pull out again and then hit a parked car and backed into a police car, New Mexico State Police said. Officers converged on the vehicle and handcuffed the driver and two passengers, police said.
The nighttime parade is a highlight of the ceremonial celebration, which was founded in 1922 as a way for traders to showcase the culture and art of Native American tribes in the region, said Gallup Intertribal Indian Ceremonial Association board President Kyle Tom.
A daytime parade will go on as planned on Aug. 13, the day before closing events, Tom said. Other events include dances, rodeos and a juried art show.
People travel to Gallup from the vast Navajo Nation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and from other tribal reservations to attend the parades and events. Nez, tribal council members and others expressed anger and disbelief over what happened.
"It's supposed to be a celebration, but today it was a difficult time for us," Nez said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario has peaked, chief medical officer of health says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.
MPs on House transport committee call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
Health Canada warns of fake COVID rapid test kits after several were sold in Ontario
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
BREAKING | Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
Toronto Pearson seeing 'measurable improvements' following weeks of delays
The travel headaches and turbulence that have become commonplace in recent months at Canada’s busiest airport appear to be turning a corner.
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
-
Hate crimes surge in Canada during pandemic
Canada has experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released this week by Statistic Canada.
-
Health Canada warns of fake COVID rapid test kits after several were sold in Ontario
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
World
-
Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz
Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a 'coward' and saying there has never been anyone who is a 'greater threat to our republic.'
-
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant
Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounding dozens, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an 'imminent threat' following the arrest of another senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.
-
How Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour impacts him in court
Legal experts say they were surprised by Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour during the first of several trials against him over false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
-
UN experts report North Korea is testing nuclear triggers
UN experts report that North Korea is testing 'nuclear triggering devices' and that its preparations for another nuclear test were at a final stage in June, quoting information from unnamed countries.
-
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
-
Efforts continue to reach 10 miners northern Mexico
Round-the-clock pumping slightly lowered the level of water inside the flooded shafts of a coal mine where 10 miners were trapped in northern Mexico, but two days after a collapse it remained too high for anyone to attempt a rescue, authorities said Friday.
Politics
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
MPs on House transport committee call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
-
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Health
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
-
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
-
Health Canada warns of fake COVID rapid test kits after several were sold in Ontario
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
Sci-Tech
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
-
Meta quieter on U.S. election misinformation as midterms loom
Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some of the safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches.
-
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
Entertainment
-
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers
A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of "House of Cards" nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members.
-
Movie reviews: 'Bullet Train' is a derailment that gets old quickly
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Bullet Train,' 'Thirteen Lives,' 'Prey' and 'Not Okay.'
-
How Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour impacts him in court
Legal experts say they were surprised by Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour during the first of several trials against him over false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
Business
-
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted US$44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.
-
Mastercard, Visa suspend ties with ad arm of Pornhub owner MindGeek
Visa and Mastercard on Thursday said they had suspended ties with the advertisement arm of MindGeek, owner of website Pornhub, after a lawsuit raised questions over whether the payment firms could be facilitating child pornography.
-
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly US$1.7B
Amazon on Friday announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately US$1.7 billion, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about its market power.
Lifestyle
-
'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation 'Stray' doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well. Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters.
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
-
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Sports
-
More NCAA leagues to pay women's basketball referees equally
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men's and women's basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about US$100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.
-
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.
Autos
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.