Suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen kills 25, including children
A girl drinks water from a well that alleged to be contaminated water with the bacterium Vibrio cholera, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen on July 12, 2017. Yemen's raging two-year conflict has served as an incubator for lethal cholera. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 2:15PM EST
SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni witnesses and security officials say a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a crowded market has killed at least 25 people, including children.
They say Tuesday's strike in the western province of Taiz wounded at least 30 others.
The witnesses and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation or were not authorized to brief the media.
The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.
International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its air campaign against Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, in March 2015.
The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.
