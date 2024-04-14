Survivors of 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing take legal action against intelligence agency

Danielle Serdachny scores OT goal to lift Canada to 6-5 win over U.S. in women's hockey world final
Canada beat the United States 6-5 on Sunday in a breathtaking women's world hockey championship gold medal game.
More than 250 survivors of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England are taking legal action against Britain's domestic intelligence agency, lawyers said.
Lawyers from three law firms said Sunday they have submitted a group claim on behalf of more than 250 clients to the U.K.'s investigatory powers tribunal. They said they could not provide further details because it was an ongoing legal matter.
Suicide bomber Salman Abedi set up a knapsack bomb in Manchester Arena, in northwestern England, at the end of Grande's concert on May 22, 2017, as thousands of young fans were leaving. More than 100 people were injured, many of them children and teenagers. Abedi died in the explosion.
An official inquiry reported last year that Britain's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, didn't act swiftly enough on key information and missed a significant opportunity to prevent the bombing, the deadliest extremist attack in the U.K. in recent years.
Abedi had been a "subject of interest" to MI5 officials in 2014, but his case was closed shortly after because he was deemed to be low-risk.
The report also found that one MI5 officer admitted they considered intelligence about Abedi to be a possible national security concern, but didn't discuss it with colleagues quickly enough.
Ken McCallum, the head of MI5, said in a rare televised statement that he was "profoundly sorry" his agency was unable to prevent the attack.
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Scottie Scheffler pulled ahead in the Masters with magnificent shots Sunday and poured it on along the back nine at Augusta National for a four-under 68 to claim his second green jacket in three years.
The war in Sudan has been overshadowed by the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip. But relief workers warn Sudan is hurtling towards an even larger-scale calamity of starvation, with potential mass death in coming months.
The United States on Sunday highlighted its role in helping Israel thwart Iran's aerial attack as President Joe Biden convened leaders of the Group of Seven countries in an effort to prevent a wider regional escalation and coordinate a global rebuke of Tehran.
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
As a seasoned guitar player and the owner of a music-themed lounge in downtown Windsor, Michael Showers knows a thing or two about the power of a good melody on a person’s soul — but his mission to walk more than 850 kilometres through four U.S. states might be his greatest hit yet.
Hydro One says it's still working to restore power to thousands of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.
Sault MPP says he is dealing with 'critical health emergency' in his immediate family and has been to be at his offices in Sault Ste. Marie or Toronto since.
Colorado's Democratic-controlled House on Sunday passed a bill that would ban the sale and transfer of semiautomatic firearms, a major step for the legislation after roughly the same bill was swiftly killed by Democrats last year.
A pickleball game in this leafy Oregon community was suddenly interrupted one rainy weekend morning by the arrival of an ambulance. Paramedics rushed through the park toward a tent, one of dozens illegally erected by the town's hundreds of homeless people, then play resumed as though nothing had happened.
Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
The Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he is willing to negotiate with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who plans to adopt the Quebec model of federal-provincial relations when it comes to issues like housing.
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says Canada's exclusion from AUKUS — the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — was not intended to send any particular message.
In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis.
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taking part in an animal behaviour study and collecting data on how they reacted during the rare phenomenon.
London-based model Alexsandrah has a twin, but not in the way you’d expect: Her counterpart is made of pixels instead of flesh and blood.
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Housing has become one of the most talked about topics in Canada, as the country deals with high interest rates affecting mortgages and approvals.
The CEO of Porter Airlines says Ottawa could see new flights to destinations like Florida's gulf coast, California, Las Vegas, and the Caribbean in the near future.
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Fans will be seeing purple at the Olympics when athletes try to set records at this summer's Paris Games. In a move away from a more traditional red-brick clay colour, an Olympic track is going purple for the first time.
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As Iran launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend, a local Jewish leader was in Tel Aviv.
Emergency responders are at Ashbridges Bay Park searching for a person who may have the entered the water and could be in trouble.
Police are investigating after a male was fatally shot in Toronto’s Weston area late Sunday afternoon.
The Airdrie Curling Club swapped rocks for bean bags this weekend.
Who gets to be statues?
Shaken residents of Ottawa worked Sunday to process the aftermath of an apparent fight that killed a teenager in Centretown on Friday night.
Ottawa Fire Services says crews have extricated a trapped woman, 31, following a two-vehicle collision that happened at a major east Ottawa intersection Sunday morning.
The City of Ottawa released the results of its Wildlife Strategy Survey showing the majority of people are in favour of protecting wildlife and want the city to take a more proactive, instead of reactive, approach to human-wildlife conflicts.
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused major damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
Homemade doughnut shops seem to be gaining in popularity, and there's no sign of stopping at some of Montreal's most in-demand spots.
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
A local brewery is launching a new beer in honour of Joey Moss, a well-loved Edmontonian and Oilers celebrity.
A Glenora home was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.
Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died following a two-vehicle collision in Derby Junction, N.B., on Saturday.
There were plenty of tears and lots of hugs as HMCS Montreal prepared to deploy on Operation Horizon in the Indo-Pacific.
Filled with 62 different vendors this year, the Moncton Wellness Expo aims to provide something for everyone when it comes to their personal health journey this weekend.
Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.
Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
Turning the pages of a book is a skill many people take for granted. But for Terri Sleeva, it's a form of independence she recently reclaimed thanks to Daniel Molder and his page turning robot.
Regina's northwest YMCA was forced to evacuate due to a chlorine gas leak.
A Winnipeg man is in custody after fleeing from officers in Regina – which involved a several story high leap from an apartment building.
A mystery object that crashed through a roof, a police raid of a Cambridge spa, and Premier Ford addressing the Wilmot land acquisition controversy round out the most-read stories of the week.
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
The community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.
The state of emergency remains in effect in Kirkland Lake on Sunday following the heavy rainfall in the region on Friday, which caused the overflow of Murdoch Creek and a surcharge of the town’s sanitary system which prompted the emergency declaration.
Canada and other G7 countries convened on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
A Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.
Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in OHL playoff action on Saturday.
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday after a crash in downtown Barrie.
A 12-year-old local with autism has been recognized for his creativity and video game coding.
The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended.
Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.
The Canadian International Robotics and Coding Competition returned to the University of Windsor this weekend, lowering its age limit to promote STEM education to children as young as four years old.
Police in Saanich have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested an Elliot Lake man for refusing to provide a breath sample after leaving a local bar last week.
Provincial police say there has been a surge in online and telephone fraud attempts in northern Ontario recently.
Long-term care nurses and other health care professionals across the province – including those in northern Ontario – held information pickets on Friday ahead of upcoming contract negotiations.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
