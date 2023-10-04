Supporters of U.S. aid to Ukraine are watching the turmoil in the House with growing alarm
A path for additional U.S. aid to Ukraine appears increasingly fraught after the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with many House Republicans opposing help for the war-torn country as they search for a new leader.
Tuesday's historic vote to remove McCarthy as speaker comes at a critical time, with a deadline for funding the government little more than a month away, and as opposition to aiding Ukraine's defensive war against Russia slowly gains momentum among Republicans in both chambers of Congress.
Leaders dropped $6 billion in Ukraine aid from the temporary funding measure passed Saturday as they focused on passing it quickly, just hours before the government would have shut down.
Congress will have to figure out by mid-November how to pass another spending bill to keep the government open. Supporters of Ukraine aid -- including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the Capitol to plead for the money in person just two weeks ago -- say it's essential that additional funding is included.
But the House is leaderless for now, halting legislation. And it is unclear when the next speaker will be elected.
Because the eight Republican lawmakers who voted to oust McCarthy were upset with his decision to work with Democrats on funding the government, his successor will likely fight the Senate and House Democrats on many issues, including funding for Ukraine.
"It does worry me," President Joe Biden said Wednesday. He said he would address Ukraine aid soon.
"We cannot and should not again be faced with an 11th hour decision of brinksmanship that threatens to shut down the government," Biden said.
In the Senate, where bipartisan support for Ukraine is stronger, Democrats and Republicans also expressed alarm.
"The fight in Ukraine is a century-defining moment," said Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut. "The rest of this century looks radically different if the United States abandons Ukraine. ... If the decision in the House is to elect a speaker who will fight against Ukraine funding, that's a decision that will be written about in the history books."
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he hopes House Republicans "come to their senses." If the U.S. can't help a country that is willing to sacrifice its own people to fight Russia, Manchin said, then "God help us all."
Senate Republicans who support Ukraine aid have increasingly said it should be tied to increased money or policy changes to help manage the southern U.S. border. They see the pairing as a possible compromise that could politically benefit members of both parties. But any dealmaking is on hold as House Republicans try to find a new leader.
"Because of the chaos in the House today, it makes it harder to talk about the failed Biden Presidency and address our broken southern border," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
So far, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise have both announced that they will run for speaker. Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern is also weighing a bid.
Jordan has made clear his opposition to additional Ukraine aid and reiterated it Wednesday. "The most pressing issue on Americans' minds is not Ukraine, it is the border situation and crime on the streets and everybody knows that," Jordan told reporters.
Before the Ukraine money was dropped from the temporary funding bill, the House last week approved $300 million for a program that provides Ukrainian troops with training on the use of American-made weapons systems. The vote that was set up to allow some Republicans to register their opposition.
More than half of the Republican conference, 117 of 221, voted against the measure, including Jordan and Hern. Scalise voted for it.
Hern said Wednesday that Biden needs to "sit down in a classified setting, and tell those of us that have not supported, for the same reason time and time again, we want to know what the American taxpayer dollars are going and what's the end game."
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., voted for the $300 million in training funding, but said the Biden administration needs to do a better job of making the case.
"People have had enough over here. They want to hear a plan. They want to hear a message. They want to understand what we're doing. And there's a case to be made. Go make the case," Armstrong said.
Some Democrats weren't sure if the situation was better or worse in McCarthy's absence, noting that McCarthy was the one who dropped the Ukraine aid from the government funding bill.
"Let me put it this way, we're no worse off," said Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.
But House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who backs the assistance, said he knew that McCarthy was committed to funding Ukraine's war because of his private conversations with him. Amid the chaos, he said, he fears that the government will shut down in November and that spending decisions will be punted until the end of the year in one massive funding package.
McCaul said support for Ukraine would be a major factor in whom he supports for speaker.
"It's going to be even harder now with McCarthy gone," McCaul said. "We're running out of time."
------
Associated Press writers Stephen Groves and Josh Boak and videojournalists Dan Huff and Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP sides with Conservatives on failed motion to 'repeal all carbon taxes'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest unsuccessful attempt to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his carbon pricing system has secured the support of one Liberal MP.
BREAKING Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs, losing in the American League wild-card round for the second consecutive year.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Kinew says federal role in landfill search wasn't part of conversation with PM
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew insists he will keep a commitment to search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two First Nations women who are suspected to have been victims of an alleged serial killer.
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
Rail outage that stranded Via, GO Train, other passengers caused by software upgrade: CN
The massive outage on Canadian National Railway Co. lines that delayed thousands of Toronto-area commuters during the evening rush hour Tuesday can be traced to a software upgrade, the company says.
Canada
-
Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
-
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
-
Manitoba Tory cabinet minister denounces right-wing pivot in election campaign
A Manitoba cabinet minister defeated in Tuesday's provincial election says the Progressive Conservative party she has served for years took a hard-right pivot during the election campaign, and now needs to address an identity crisis.
-
Canadian public libraries played an important role during the pandemic: report
A new report finds that Canadian public libraries were national assets in providing access to knowledge and health to communities during the pandemic, according to the Canadian Urban Institute and Canadian Urban Libraries Council.
-
Canada opens applications for scholarships commemorating victims of Iran flight PS752
The Liberals have launched a scholarship to commemorate those killed in the downing of Flight PS752 by Iranian officials in 2020.
-
'Well done, Rick. We love you': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer remembered at regimental funeral
Thousands gathered to pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at a regimental funeral Wednesday, remembering the former teacher for his humour, compassion and dedication to public service.
World
-
Supporters of U.S. aid to Ukraine are watching the turmoil in the House with growing alarm
A path for additional U.S. aid to Ukraine appears increasingly fraught after the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with many House Republicans opposing help for the war-torn country as they search for a new leader.
-
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
-
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas
The Department of Homeland Security announced that the Biden administration leveraged sweeping executive power to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas. The waived laws will allow the construction of up to 20 miles of border barriers.
-
U.S. House is left paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader after McCarthy's ouster
The stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker left the House effectively paralyzed Wednesday as Republicans struggled to bring order to their fractured majority and begin the difficult -- and potentially prolonged -- process of uniting around a new leader.
-
IMF expects continuing U.S. support for Ukraine despite Congress dropping aid
Officials from the International Monetary Fund say they expect the United States will continue playing its key role in amassing multinational support that has helped keep Ukraine's economy afloat during Russia's invasion.
-
Kenya's foreign minister reassigned days after touchy comment on country's police mission in Haiti
Kenya's foreign affairs minister was moved to the tourism post Wednesday as part of a Cabinet reshuffle just days after the official said the country's police in the Kenya-led Haiti peacekeeping mission would be deployed 'within a short time.'
Politics
-
Kinew says federal role in landfill search wasn't part of conversation with PM
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew insists he will keep a commitment to search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two First Nations women who are suspected to have been victims of an alleged serial killer.
-
Liberal MP sides with Conservatives on failed motion to 'repeal all carbon taxes'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest unsuccessful attempt to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his carbon pricing system has secured the support of one Liberal MP.
-
Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
Health
-
U.K. plans to raise legal smoking age each year until it applies to whole population
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday proposed raising the legal age that people in England can buy cigarettes by one year, every year until it is illegal for the whole population and smoking hopefully will be gradually phased out among young people.
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.
-
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny particles that power TVs and phones
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
Entertainment
-
'I promise you I will come back': SZA’s Toronto concert postponed last minute due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
Business
-
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by US$100
Google on Wednesday unveiled a next-generation Pixel smartphones lineup that will be infused with more with more artificial intelligence tools capable of writing captions about photos that can be altered by the technology, too.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies after selloff as reports suggest U.S. economy may be cooling
Wall Street is holding steadier in mixed trading Wednesday after reports suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
-
OPINION
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Lifestyle
-
This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the U.S. is too expensive
One U.S. family has become so frustrated by the rising cost of living that they've decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
-
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemic
Nationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs, losing in the American League wild-card round for the second consecutive year.
-
Simone Biles leads U.S. women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships
Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women won a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night.
-
2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added
The 2030 men's soccer World Cup is set to feature games in six countries on three continents in a unique format that will allow the tournament to celebrate its 100th anniversary in Uruguay.
Autos
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.