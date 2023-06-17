Sudan officials say airstrike kills 17, including 5 children, in capital Khartoum

Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, June 8, 2023, as fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues. (AP Photo) Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, June 8, 2023, as fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social