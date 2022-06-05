Students of colour push back on calls for police in schools
After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus -- partly to reassure parents and students.
But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus.
High school senior Malika Mobley has seen three different school resource officers patrolling the campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. Once on the way home from school, Mobley saw officers detain a visibly distraught classmate and push the student into the back of a police vehicle.
"They were crying, `Why are you doing this to me? I didn't do anything,"' said Mobley, co-president of Wake County Black Student Coalition. "I was just forced to stand there and couldn't do anything."
Since 2020, the student group has advocated for eliminating police officers from school buildings in favor of investing in counselors and support staff for students.
"We don't see police presence as part of the solution," Mobley said. "If you really think about why police don't make us safer, you can draw connections to all types of tragedies that impact the most marginalized among us."
Police officers have a regular presence at schools across the country in recent decades, often in the form of school resource officers, who are tasked with building relationships with young people to promote trust of law enforcement, providing security, and enforcing laws. Critics say having armed police on campus often results in Black students being disproportionately arrested and punished, leading to what they call the school-to-prison pipeline.
Researchers have found that Black students report feeling less safe around police officers than their white peers and that officers in predominantly Black school districts were more likely to view students themselves to be threats.
Black students and other students of color also are disproportionately likely to have negative interactions with police in schools, ranging from referrals to law enforcement to being arrested or restrained, said Katherine Dunn, director of the Opportunity to Learn program at the Advancement Project. Since 2007, the Advancement Project has documented at least 200 instances of officers at schools assaulting students, she said.
"It shows all the physical harms that young people experience by police," she said. "It's also the experience of being degraded and made to feel like a criminal because you have to walk down the hallway to your class with several armed cops, who are not there for your safety, who you see arrest your friends, assault your friends."
In 2018, after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the state Legislature passed laws mandating public schools to have either law enforcement or armed personnel present on campuses.
A study of the law's impact by F. Chris Curran, a University of Florida professor, found the expanded police presence was followed by an increase in school arrests and the number of reported behavioral incidents. He said there are many factors to consider in deciding the role police play in schools.
"I'd like to see that conversation include thoughtful considerations of potential benefits, decreasing certain kinds of behaviors, but also the potential unintended consequences, if that's increasing the likelihood students are arrested or potentially increasing racial disparities in discipline and arrest rates," Curran said.
While there are examples of school resource officers who have intervened in incidents of gun violence, Curran said, the presence of law enforcement does not always guarantee that shootings or other violence won't occur, or that the officer would be immediately effective at stopping the perpetrator and minimizing casualties.
In a statement issued this week on best practices for school security in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, the National Association of School Resource Officers emphasized the importance of having "a carefully selected, specifically trained SRO on its campus whenever school is in session."
The nonprofit group has rejected criticism that officers contribute to a school-to-prison pipeline. Officers who follow its best practices, it says, do not arrest students for disciplinary issues that would be handled ordinarily by educators.
As elsewhere around the country last week, the police presence was increased outside schools across North Carolina to provide reassurance to families in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas shooting.
Wake County schools have 75 school resource officers, drawn from several local law enforcement agencies.
The Wake County Black Student Coalition's campaign to remove the officers stemmed partly from student accounts of bad experiences with officers, including a 2017 incident where a school resource officer was filmed picking up a Black girl and slamming her to the ground, said Chalina Morgan-Lopez, a high school senior who is co-president of the student group.
"I think it's a reasonable response to want more officers in schools, especially from people who genuinely do feel protected by law enforcement, even though that's not my lived experience," Morgan-Lopez said. "But I think people need to take into account ... that officers do in fact do more harm than they do good."
Last summer the school system made several changes to its school resource officer program, including a new process for fielding grievances involving officers and adjustments to training to prepare them better for the school environment, said Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for the school system. The review was based on community feedback the district sought in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, Luten said.
"This is not a new conversation for us," she said. "That certainly brought it back to light."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Colourful pageant, street fests cap Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A colourful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's life and highlighting Britain's diversity paraded through central London on Sunday, the final day of a long holiday weekend honouring the monarch's 70 years on the throne. Royal fans were hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old Queen later at Buckingham Palace, where the parade ends.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles as Putin warns West on supplies
Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, a claim denied by a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
March planned to honour Afzaal family in London, Ont. Sunday
A march in London today will commemorate the lives of four residents killed one year ago in what police have since called a hate-motivated attack.
Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington
Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Gas prices jump in the GTA., dip in Vancouver Sunday; more hikes expected
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, at least 11 wounded
Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
Canada
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to continue deliberating
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are set to continue reviewing testimony of one of the complainants today.
-
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
-
Winnipeg woman with dementia found safe after apparent random abduction: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning was found safe and unharmed inside a vehicle that had been stolen nearly 10 hours earlier.
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial review more testimony, continue deliberating
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard reviewed more testimony Saturday as deliberations continued for a fifth day.
World
-
Colourful pageant, street fests cap Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A colourful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's life and highlighting Britain's diversity paraded through central London on Sunday, the final day of a long holiday weekend honouring the monarch's 70 years on the throne. Royal fans were hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old Queen later at Buckingham Palace, where the parade ends.
-
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles as Putin warns West on supplies
Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, a claim denied by a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
-
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, at least 11 wounded
Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
-
Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response
When President Donald Trump was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine's leader for "a favor," all while withholding $400 million in military aid to help confront Russian-backed separatists, even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Trump's side.
-
Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp
For some Afghans who were evacuated as their country fell to the Taliban last summer, the journey to the United States has stalled, and perhaps ended, at a sun-baked cluster of tents and temporary housing on an American base in the Balkans.
-
Students of colour push back on calls for police in schools
After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus -- partly to reassure parents and students.
Politics
-
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
-
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
-
Canada firmer than ever in support of Ukraine after 100 days of war: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is more resolute than ever in its support for Ukraine as its war with Russia continues after 100 days.
Health
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
China launches mission to complete space station assembly
China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station.
-
Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month.
-
These cell phones can't make calls or access the internet. ICE is using them to track migrants
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is monitoring nearly a quarter of a million migrants in a program using GPS ankle monitors, phones or an app known as SmartLINK, according to the agency's latest statistics. The Biden administration has rapidly grown the number of people in this program, known as "alternatives to detention," or ATD.
Entertainment
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to continue deliberating
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are set to continue reviewing testimony of one of the complainants today.
-
Woman testifies Cosby forcibly kissed her when she was 14
A woman testified Friday that she was 14 when Bill Cosby took her into a trailer on a movie set in 1975, grabbed her so she couldn't move her arms, and kissed her.
-
Mariah Carey is sued over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey was sued on Friday over her 1994 Christmas classic 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' by a songwriter who said he co-wrote a song with the same title five years earlier.
Business
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
-
Gas prices jump in the GTA., dip in Vancouver Sunday; more hikes expected
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
3 reasons high oil prices are here to stay
Oil prices have roared back to about where they were in the early days of the Ukraine war, and there's no prospect of significant relief for drivers and businesses any time soon.
Lifestyle
-
Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo
Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 just became the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, non-stop voyage across the Pacific Ocean -- and he says he is still 'in the middle of my youth' and not done yet.
-
$6-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold somewhere in Toronto
Check your pockets: A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6 million was sold somewhere in Toronto.
-
As gas prices spike, Montreal's bike culture seen as model for rest of the country
Montreal is a cycling leader in North America — particularly due to the city's focus on building a contiguous network of bike lanes that are protected from the rest of the street. The protected lanes attract a wide range of users because the infrastructure increases cyclists' sense of safety.
Sports
-
Celtics add their voices to those asking for Griner's return
Brittney Griner hasn't been forgotten at the NBA Finals. The WNBA star has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days -- wrongfully so, U.S. officials insist -- and some members of the Boston Celtics are using their platform at the NBA's title series to add their voices to the chorus of those demanding she be allowed to come home.
-
Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks
A planned training session for Canada's men's soccer team was scrapped Friday amid ongoing discussions about player compensation.
-
Swiatek surpasses Serena's streak for 2nd French Open title
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open women's final Saturday to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.
Autos
-
Gas prices jump in the GTA., dip in Vancouver Sunday; more hikes expected
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.