Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
The decision in California came at about the same time that that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime. Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City courtroom to a 34-count felony indictment accusing him falsifying business records in a scheme to hush up allegations of extramarital affairs with Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal that broke during his first White House run.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid US$130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.
She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a "total con job." A judge threw out the case in 2018.
On Tuesday, a commissioner for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump's attorneys "reasonably spent" more than 183 hours on an appeal of the case but denied a request for another US$5,150 in other fees because it wasn't itemized.
In all, Daniels has been ordered to pay more than US$600,000 in Trump's legal fees, tweeted Harmeet Dillon, one of his attorneys in the case.
That includes some US$300,000 in attorney's fees that Daniels previously was ordered to pay.
After a federal appeals court upheld that award last year, Daniels stated: "I will go to jail before I pay a penny."
Messages seeking comment from her attorney, Oklahoma lawyer Clark Brewster, weren't immediately returned after hours Tuesday.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
How a team of U.S. and Canadian surgeons try to repair faces shattered by war in Ukraine
Launched in 1996 by Canadian doctor Peter Adamson, Face the Future works across the globe -- focusing on delicate reconstructive surgery. The foundation's work included Russia until recently, but its efforts quickly pivoted to Ukraine after the full-scale war began.
Lithium levels in tap water drunk during pregnancy linked to higher chance of children being diagnosed with autism
The level of lithium in a pregnant woman’s household’s tap water may correlate to a higher chance of their infant being diagnosed with autism, according to a new study looking at how this environmental factor may impact the prevalence of the neurological difference.
'At a crossroad': Canada's police chiefs request urgent meeting with premiers
The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has requested an urgent meeting with Canada's premiers to discuss bail reform and the recent killings of officers.
Amqui suspect faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
Israeli police clash with worshipers at Jerusalem holy site
Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City early Wednesday and attacked Palestinian worshippers, Palestinian media reported, raising fears of wider tensions as Islamic and Jewish holidays overlap.
Strong quake rattles Panama's coast; no reports of damage
A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday off Panama's Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison
Lawyers representing an American reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges met with him in a Moscow prison on Tuesday for the first time since his detention last week and said 'his health is good,' according to his employer, The Wall Street Journal.
Trudeau speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy as Finland joins NATO alliance
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reiterate Canada's 'unwavering' support in Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion, as the two world leaders congratulated Finland on joining NATO.
Bill C-11: Here's where the government's online streaming legislation stands
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is on the precipice of passing. Here's a comprehensive explainer outlining everything you need to know about how Bill C-11 got to this point, how the legislation has evolved over successive studies, and what may be ahead.
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
J&J proposes paying US$8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly US$9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.
Twitter again accused of legal violations during mass layoffs
Twitter Inc. faced a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the social media giant of illegally laying off contract workers without notice after Elon Musk bought the company last year, the latest action stemming from its massive job cuts.
In his own words: How Canada's Jeremy Hansen feels about upcoming Artemis II mission
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to orbit the moon, something he says is an honour after a lifetime dream of going to space.
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.
Queen Camilla: Charles' wife gets title on coronation invite
King Charles III's wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch's May 6 coronation.
'General Hospital' turns 60: A behind-the-scenes look
ABC's 'General Hospital' marks its 60th anniversary this week, making it the longest-running scripted show currently in production on American television. The soap is marking the milestone with a fan-favourite storyline, the Nurses Ball, a gala that raises money for charity.
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
Oil could be headed back to US$100 a barrel this year: industry experts
A surprise production cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC plus) is just one factor lifting the spirits of Canada's energy sector executives these days, as experts say crude prices could return to US$100 a barrel later this year.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company's buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time.
Study asks: When it comes to dating what matters more, personality or money?
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
Most Canadian adults with autism are unemployed: Survey
According a survey from to Autism Speaks Canada, autistic adults have the lowest employment rate in Canada at 14.3 per cent, compared to the general population at 92.7 per cent.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
MLB average salary up 11 per cent year after lockout
The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1 per cent to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the largest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press.
Darius Miles pleads not guilty to capital murder charge
A former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus.
Italian Open to award women equal prize money by 2025
The Italian Open plans to award women the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2025.
GM passes Ford to take No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla
General Motors rode strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.