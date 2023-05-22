Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway

Cow chase on Detroit freeway/ MSP Second District @mspmetrodet Cow chase on Detroit freeway/ MSP Second District @mspmetrodet

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social