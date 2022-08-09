Sri Lankans rally against crackdown on protesters

Trade union and civil society activists led by leftists' People Liberation Front shout slogans denouncing president Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Trade union and civil society activists led by leftists' People Liberation Front shout slogans denouncing president Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social