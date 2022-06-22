Sri Lankan prime minister: Island's economy 'has collapsed'

Sri Lankan prime minister: Island's economy 'has collapsed'

People place their canisters in line as they wait to buy kerosene oil outside a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) People place their canisters in line as they wait to buy kerosene oil outside a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Blair denies interference in RCMP investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair repeatedly denied Wednesday that anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facing multiple questions, Blair came to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of the controversy, which has generated calls for emergency parliamentary hearings.

Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar

Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social