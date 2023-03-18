Some Trump rivals rally to his side as possible charges loom
Top Republicans, including some of Donald Trump's potential rivals for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, rushed to his defence Saturday after Trump said he is bracing for possible arrest.
The reaction underscores the political risks faced by would-be opponents who are eager to convince voters that it is time to move on from the former president. But they also recognize the multiple investigations -- Trump's post on social media about the Manhattan district attorney's probe led to the public declarations of support -- remain deeply unpopular with his supporters and they fear alienating his loyal base.
Among those coming to Trump's side were House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who said a possible indictment would be "an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance" against Trump.
McCarthy, R-Calif., said he would direct relevant GOP-led House committees "to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions." McCarthy has not endorsed Trump's White House campaign, but Trump helped McCarthy secure the speakership after a contentious, multiple rounds of voting.
The comments came hours after Trump claimed in a social media post that he expects to be arrested this coming week as New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg mulls charges in an investigation into hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with Trump. A Trump lawyer and spokesman said Saturday that Trump, who has long denied the charges, had been responding in that post to media reports and had no independent knowledge of any pending legal action.
Trump, in a message on his Truth Social network, nonetheless declared that, "THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK." He then called on his supporters to "PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!" recalling the pleas he made before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Any potential violence spurred by Trump's comments could change the tenor of reaction. But on Saturday, several of Trump's declared and potential rivals were quick to blast the district attorney's investigation.
"Well, like many Americans, I'm just, I'm taken aback," said former Vice President Mike Pence, who is widely expected to enter the race in the coming weeks and has been escalating his criticism of Trump.
In an interview with SiriusXM's Breitbart News, he said the inquiry "reeks of the kind of political prosecution that we endured back in the days of the Russia hoax and the whole impeachment over a phone call. And the one thing I know is, I know that former President Trump can take care of himself."
Pence had been noncommittal when asked Thursday if Trump should drop out if he is indicted. "I think it's a free country. Everybody can make their own decisions," he said.
Trump has said he would continue his presidential campaign even if indicted.
Vivek Ramaswamy, the conservative tech investor who is already a declared candidate, called on Bragg to "reconsider."
"A Trump indictment would be a national disaster," Ramaswamy tweeted. "It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals."
"Let the American people decide who governs," he added. "This will mark a dark moment in American history and will undermine public trust in our electoral system itself."
Representatives for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another potential candidate who is seen as Trump's most serious rival, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican and an early Trump endorser, said action by the district attorney would be "unAmerican."
"Knowing they cannot beat President Trump at the ballot box, the Radial Left will now follow the lead of Socialist dictators and reportedly arrest President Trump, the leading Republican candidate for President of the United States," she said in a statement, echoing Trump's language.
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who won his race in 2022 with Trump's endorsement, said he had been asked by multiple reporters if an indictment would lead him to rescind support for Trump.
"The answer is: hell no. A politically motivated prosecution makes the argument for Trump stronger," he tweeted. "We simply don't have a real country if justice depends on politics."
Prosecutors have been investigating hush money payments made to two women who alleged sexual encounters with Trump decades ago. A grand jury has been hearing from witnesses including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who says he orchestrated payments in 2016 to the women in exchange for their silence.
Trump denies the encounters and has cast the investigation as a "witch hunt" by a Democratic prosecutor bent on sabotaging Trump's latest presidential campaign. Trump has said he believes an indictment would help him in the 2024 race.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a longtime ally agreed.
"The prosecutor in New York has done more to help Donald Trump get elected," Graham said Saturday at the Vision '24 conference in North Charleston, South Carolina. "They're doing this because they're afraid of Donald Trump.
------
Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writers Holly Ramer in Keene, New Hampshire, and Michelle R. Smith in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
Canada
-
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
-
Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
-
Ontario to see higher numbers of economic immigrants under federal agreement
Ontario is set to double the number of economic immigrants it welcomes to the province under an agreement with the federal government to boost the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program.
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
World
-
Some Trump rivals rally to his side as possible charges loom
Top Republicans, including some of Donald Trump's potential rivals for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, rushed to his defence Saturday after Trump said he is bracing for possible arrest.
-
Supervisor in Tyre Nichols' death retired before firing
The Memphis police supervisor on scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired the day before a hearing to fire him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification.
-
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break
Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, police said.
-
Ecuador earthquake kills at least 4, causes wide damage
A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least four people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.
-
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world's poor
An unprecedented wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices are pushing more people into poverty was extended just before its expiration date, officials said Saturday.
-
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
Politics
-
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
-
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon champions Indigenous diplomacy, seeks new ties abroad
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is using her role to help build ties between Indigenous people across the globe -- an effort experts say is leveraging a colonial institution to advance reconciliation abroad and bolster centuries of collaboration.
Health
-
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
-
Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula recalled for potential bacteria contamination
A voluntary recall has been issued for one sku of Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula due to a potential bacteria contamination. Distributor Perrigo Company says the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift travels through time during opening night of the 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' kicked off on Friday night in Glendale, Arizona during a three-hour show that ran through hits from every era of the Grammy-winner's 17-year career.
-
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
Business
-
Heathrow security guards to strike for 10 days over Easter
Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport will walk off their jobs for 10 days over the Easter break, the latest in a wave of strike action to affect the U.K. The union Unite said Friday more than 1,400 security guards are employed by Heathrow Airport.
-
Mostly calm on Paris streets, garbage still piling up
A spattering of protests were planned in France over the weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond amid a strike by refuse collectors.
-
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sports
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
-
Hockey Canada hires human rights leader as first vice-president, diversity, inclusion
Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president of diversity and inclusion.
-
Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane to appear before Heritage Committee
It's Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane's turn Monday to appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Cochrane will be accompanied by Canada Soccer board members Paul-Claude Berube and Stephanie J. Geosits.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.