

CTVNews.ca staff, with files from The Canadian Press





The local sheriff's office in Oakland, Calif., is reviewing an alleged altercation involving Raptors president Masai Ujiri and a sheriff’s deputy, just moments after Toronto became first-time NBA champions.

There are no charges pending at this time, according to a sergeant who spoke with CTV News Channel, but the office is investigating allegations that Ujiri assaulted the sheriff’s deputy after he confronted the Raptors president for walking onto the court, possibly without credentials.

“We had meetings with the NBA pre-game and at halftime that say under no circumstances does anybody get down onto that court without credentials,” said Sgt. J.D. Nelson with Alameda County Sheriff’s office in a phone interview.

Based off an initial review of video acquired from fans in the arena, Nelson said this is what he understands occurred: “A deputy confronts a person, who later turns out to be your general manager. He doesn’t know who he is and he doesn’t have his credentials displayed. He confronts him over it and a pushing match ensues over that. Ultimately the deputy is struck in the jaw…”

Though early reports suggested that charges were pending against Ujiri, Nelson clarified that that is not the case. But he also did not rule out the possibility of charges.

“That would only happen if the case is presented to the district attorney and that has not happened as of now,” he told CTV News Channel.

As for the deputy’s condition, Nelson said that he has “some soreness.”

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office told the Canadian Press on Friday that police plan to file a complaint with local prosecutors. Neither the Alameda County district attorney nor the Raptors' parent company MLSE immediately responded to Canadian Press requests for comment.