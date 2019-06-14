

CTVNews.ca Staff





For the first time in history, a Canadian team has been crowned NBA champion.

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Toronto early Friday to celebrate after the Raptors defeated defending champions Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Thousands took to social media sharing a sentiment summed up perfectly by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “That’s how we do it in the North.”

And that's how we do it in the North. #RaptorsIn6ix #WeTheNorth — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2019

Twitter, Instagram and Facebook timelines were filled with reaction from Canada and beyond, as fans celebrated the historic win 24 years in the making.

“Last night's Toronto Raptors NBA championship win showed unbreakable national unity across Canada,” read a tweet from the widely-followed “Meanwhile in Canada” account. “Man, I love my country!”

The Raptors shared news of their victory with a nod to their global ambassador Drake, sharing a picture with the caption “Gods Plan,” the title of one of the rapper’s hit singles.

Golden State also congratulated the team tweeting, “respect” with a picture of Kyle Lowry and Stephen Curry hugging post-game.

Drake, who took in the big win at Toronto’s Jurassic Park outdoor viewing party, was seen jumping into the arms of friends and chugging champagne as the buzzer rang.

Basketball’s biggest players also got in on the celebrations. Former Raptors superstar Vince Carter congratulated the team shortly after their win, calling it an “unbelievable accomplishment.”

Wow @Raptors unbelievable accomplishment.... So proud & way to get it done!!!#CHAMPS — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) June 14, 2019

Canadian major league teams took to social media to congratulate the Raps, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blue Jays and Toronto FC.

Even the Canadian Border Services Agency got in on the fun, reminding the team to declare their prize when they return home.

The celebrations show no sign of slowing down, with a Champions parade set to take place in Toronto Monday.