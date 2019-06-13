The Toronto Raptors made history Thursday night, conquering the Golden State Warriors and winning the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship.

The Raptors surged past Golden State in the final few minutes of the game, ending the neck-and-neck matchup at 114-110.

The historic victory marks the first time that a team outside the U.S. takes home the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. It’s also the first title for a Canadian team in North American professional sports since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

Thousands of fans gathered at Jurassic Park viewing parties across the country celebrated the historic win. In Toronto, Raptors fans danced and sang in the streets.

This is a breaking news alert. More to come.