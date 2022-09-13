Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes
South Korea on Tuesday warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a "path of self-destruction," in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons pre-emptively.
North Korea will likely be infuriated by the South Korean rhetoric as Seoul typically shuns such strong words to avoid raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Despite North Korea's increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine, some experts say the country – outgunned by more superior U.S. and South Korean forces – will still unlikely use its nuclear weapons first.
South Korea's Defence Ministry said the legislation would only deepen North Korea's isolation and prompt Seoul and Washington to "further strengthen their deterrence and reaction capacities."
To deter North Korea from using its nuclear weapons, the ministry said South Korea will sharply boost its own pre-emptive attack plan, missile defence and massive retaliation capacities while seeking a greater U.S. security commitment to defend its ally with all available means, including nuclear one.
"We warn that the North Korean government would face the overwhelming response by the South Korea-U. S. military alliance and go on the path of self-destruction, if it attempts to use nuclear weapons," Moon Hong Sik, an acting ministry spokesperson, told reporters.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier said the United States "remains fully committed to the defence of (South Korea), using the full range of defence capabilities." Jean-Pierre said the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea and that it remains focused on pursuing close coordination with its allies to advance a shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Last week, North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament adopted the legislation on the rules for the use of its nuclear arsenal. It would allow the use of nuclear weapons if its leadership faced an imminent attack or if it aims to prevent an unspecified "catastrophic crisis" to its people.
The loose wording raised concerns the rules are largely meant as a legal basis for a pre-emptive nuclear strike to intimidate rivals into making concessions amid long-stalled negotiations over its arsenal. Some experts say the North Korean move is also designed to strengthen the control of Kim Jong Un's leadership in the face of hardships caused by the pandemic and border closures.
During the parliament's meeting, Kim said in a speech that his country will never abandon its nuclear weapons to cope with U.S. threats. He accused the United States of pushing to weaken the North's defences and eventually collapse his government.
Earlier this year, Kim said his nuclear weapons would never be confined to the sole mission of war deterrent and could be used pre-emptively if his country's national interests are threatened. North Korea later approved plans to assign new duties to front-line army units, sparking speculation it was a step toward deploying battlefield nuclear weapons along its border with South Korea.
This year, Kim has also dialed up weapons tests to a record pace by test-launching a slew of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles targeting both the U.S. mainland and South Korea. For months, U.S. and South Korean officials have said North Korea could carry out its first nuclear test in five years as well.
Since taking office in May, South Korea's new Conservative government, led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, has said it would take a tougher stance on North Korean provocation but also offered massive support plans if the North denuclearizes. North Korea has bluntly rejected that aid-for-disarmament offer and unleashed crude insults on the Yoon government.
Seoul's use of words like "self-destruction" is unusual but it's not the first time. When South Korea was governed by another Conservative leader, Park Geun-hye, from 2013-2017, her government also warned North Korea would evaporate from Earth or self-destruct with its provocations, as the North conducted a slew of missile and nuclear tests.
Liberal President Moon Jae-in, who served from 2017 until this year, championed greater reconciliation between the Koreas. He was credited for arranging now-stalled nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington but also faced criticism that such a diplomacy only allowed Kim Jong Un to buy time to prefect weapons technology while enjoying an elevated standing on the world stage.
WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London
King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.
NEW | Slain Toronto police officer fondly remembered as 'gentle giant'
A Toronto police officer fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop Monday afternoon is being remembered as a 'gentle giant,' a 'larger than life' person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the monarchy, experts say as recent polls show waning support for the institution.
Feds to unveil details of cost-of-living aids for low, modest income Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today will unveil the full details of a plan to try and take some of the sting out of inflation for Canadians feeling it the most.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada
The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
