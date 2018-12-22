

Learning you've been tricked by a good story is frustrating, especially when you've parted with some cash.

The scam that most embodied this for many is the story of a homeless man who gave up his last $20 to help a woman whose car ran out of gas.

Police in New Jersey allege Kate McClure, her partner Mark D'Amico and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. made the story up.

They raked in over $400,000 with a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Canada was united by tragedy in 2018 when the Humboldt Broncos bus was hit by a tractor trailer, leaving 16 people dead.

The tragedy triggered an outpouring of support for the team, but some saw it as an opportunity.

Someone set up a fake Twitter account and a fake GoFundMe page under the name of injured player Ryan Straschnitzki. Police and his parents were quick to catch on, though, and the scam made little money.

In a virtual kidnapping, police say, no one is being held against their will, but it can still end up costing their families thousands of dollars.

Victims – in many cases female students from Chinawho are in Canada to study – are contacted by suspects claiming to be Chinese police, and convinced to help with an investigation in that country.

They're told to stay out of touch with their family and to sometimes produce fake videos that the suspects then use to extort ransom.

Sometimes, scams get really personal.

An Ontario woman sabotaged her boyfriend's music career and was ordered to pay him $350,000.

A Superior Court judge said Jennifer Jooyeon Lee impersonated her then-boyfriend Eric Abramovitz and turned down an acceptance offer that would have landed him under the tutelage of a renowned clarinet teacher with a full two-year scholarship.

She then deleted the emailed acceptance from his inbox. The judge called her actions "despicable".

Abramovitz bounced back, though, and now plays with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

