Another Chinese student extorted in so-called virtual kidnapping in Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:33AM EDT
Vancouver police say a student from China has fallen victim to a so-called virtual kidnapping scheme, the third reported in the city this year.
In a virtual kidnapping, Sgt. Jason Robillard says no one is being held against their will, but the victims are contacted by suspects claiming to be Chinese police, and convinced to assist with an investigation in that country.
In the latest case, Robillard says a woman was told she was implicated in a money laundering investigation in China and was threatened with arrest unless she transferred Chinese funds to cover police and court costs.
She paid through a Bitcoin automated teller machine, but continued to be threatened unless she sent more money and provided compromising photos.
Those photos were then sent to the woman's family members in China, who believed she had been kidnapped and they paid additional money.
Robillard wants to remind foreign students that Chinese police cannot arrest them in Canada and anyone who is frightened should contact Canadian authorities.
"These deplorable crimes are having a huge impact on these young, trusting students, and their families. We need to make sure people are aware to prevent them from continuing," Robillard said in a news release.
Police believe the suspects are not in Canada and it remains unclear how their victims are chosen.
Police received 20 reports of similar extortion attempts in Vancouver in 2017.
Detectives from the city's major crime section continue to work with Chinese officials and other police agencies to track the offenders, Robillard said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'I said my last prayer': pregnant woman and cousin nearly drown after floating mattress blows away
- NDP will hold Doug Ford to account as party forms official Opposition: Horwath
- Another Chinese student extorted in so-called virtual kidnapping in Vancouver
- Halifax police under fire for not tracking drink-tampering incidents
- Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say