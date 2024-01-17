Russian missiles hit Ukrainian apartment buildings and injure 17 in latest strikes on civilian areas

BREAKING Record number of invasive strep infections noted in Canada
Canada's public health agency says it's logged a record spike in a potentially severe type of strep infection, particularly in children under 15.
Russia fired two missiles at Kharkiv city in northeastern Ukraine during the night, hitting apartment buildings and a medical center and injuring 17 people, officials said Wednesday, in Moscow's latest strikes on civilian areas in the almost two-year war.
The S-300 missiles landed after dark Tuesday, Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.
The surface-to-air missiles have been adapted by Russia to hit land targets and are cheaper to produce than ballistic or cruise missiles. However, they are inaccurate and have a shorter range, analysts say.
Both sides are looking to replenish their weapons stockpiles as fighting along the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line is largely bogged down by winter weather and the war's focus tuns to long-range missile, drone and artillery strikes.
Russia's intense aerial attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks sharply increased civilian casualties in December, with over 100 killed and nearly 500 injured, according to the United Nations.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been making a diplomatic push for Kyiv's Western allies to keep supplying weaponry. He recently visited three Baltic countries and was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to make his case on Tuesday.
The night-time attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, struck 20 residential buildings and a medical center, authorities said.
Deeper inside the region of the same name, areas close to the front line came under artillery fire, according to officials.
Ukraine's air force said it intercepted 19 out of 20 Shahed-type drones fired by Russia overnight, though regional officials reported that other drones made it through air defences.
In the southern city of Odesa, three people were injured in a drone attack that forced the evacuation of about 130 people from an apartment building, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said.
In Kherson, another southern city, artillery fire injured three people and damaged residential districts overnight, according to regional chief Oleksand Prokudin.
The missile attacks on Kharkiv came from the Russian border region of Belgorod, Ukrainian officials said. That area has experienced a recent increase of cross-border attacks by Ukraine.
The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that two winged Ukrainian drones and four missiles were shot down over the Belgorod region overnight and another around noon local time on Wednesday. It provided no details about damage or injuries.
------
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.
Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica. Emergency committee hearings can be called, if at least four members request it.
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, the government's disaster relief agency said.
Heavy snow is expected to fall across wide swaths of southern British Columbia, and parts of southern Alberta, as winter continues to cause havoc from coast to coast.
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Over the past three months, on banners and T-shirts and balloons and social media posts, one piece of imagery has emerged around the world in protests against the Israel-Hamas war: the watermelon.
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a "dramatic increase" in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 of his followers were presented in a Kenyan court in the coastal town of Malindi on Wednesday to face charges of murdering 191 children.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need for a "pathway to a Palestinian state" Wednesday at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, saying that Israel would not "get genuine security absent that."
A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas was en route to Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November.
A man accused of faking his death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges in Utah denied at a court appearance Tuesday that he is the suspect and, in an apparent British accent, called allegations that he wasn't giving his true name "complete hearsay."
Three people died and 77 others were injured after a massive blast caused by explosives rocked more than 20 buildings in one of Nigeria's largest cities Tuesday night, authorities said Wednesday, as rescue workers dug through the rubble in search of those feared trapped.
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
When it comes to being exposed to extremely loud sounds at concerts, researchers have long warned about the consequences for your hearing. But these risks may also come with playing video games, according to new research.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Researchers have identified a specific single-celled microbe that they say may be key in helping coral survive disastrous ocean-warming events such as coral bleaching.
The director and producer of a banned Malaysian film that explores the afterlife were charged Wednesday with offending the religious feelings of others in a rare criminal prosecution of filmmakers, slammed by critics as an attack on freedom of expression.
For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family. All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.
It was Wild West meets melting pot America at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 men's show Tuesday, where musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his highly-anticipated sophomore collection.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a court order to take effect that could loosen Apple's grip on its lucrative iPhone app store, threatening to siphon billions of dollars away from one of the world's most profitable companies.
Apple is prepared to remove the blood-oxygen sensor from its internet-connected watches if a court doesn't give it more leeway while it pursues a bid to overturn a ruling that has blocked its use of the technology.
Uber is working with Tesla to promote use of electric vehicles by its drivers in the United States as it works towards becoming emission-free in U.S. and Canadian cities by 2030, the ride-hailing platform told Reuters on Tuesday.
People from around the world were invited to post pictures of their dehydrated grass to social media in a bid to scoop the dubious accolade.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Delayed by rain for more than three hours, Leylah Fernandez got off to a great start in her rescheduled second-round women's singles match at the Australian Open. But after building a promising three-game lead in the first set, the Laval, Que., athlete sputtered even though her opponent made 39 unforced errors.
Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being beaten by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
