Russian jets spotted flying near Alaska twice this week: Norad

Delta flight makes emergency landing at Montreal airport after smoke detected
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
Six Russian jets were spotted flying near U.S. airspace on two separate occasions this week, according to the North American Aerospace Defence Command, or Norad.
The first group of Russian jets was detected Tuesday, with four aircraft operating in Alaska’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to a Norad press release. Two days later, Norad confirmed that two more Russian aircraft were spotted flying in Alaska’s ADIZ by Norad.
“The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” Norad said in its second press release. “This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat.”
ADIZ refers to an international airspace that’s monitored by Norad. According to the organization, it employs a layered defence network of “satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft” to detect and track potential threats.
Russia confirmed that two of its Tu-95MC strategic bombers flew over waters near the U.S. The Tu-95s, known as Bears by NATO, flew over the Bering and Chukchi Seas, Russia’s defence ministry said.
“The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace,” said Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, Commander of Russian long–range aviation.
The Bears are Russia’s answer to the American B-52, which has been operated by the U.S. Air Force since the beginning of the Cold War. In 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin brought back the Soviet-era practice of sending strategic bombers on regular patrols beyond their borders.
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Authorities have exhumed the body of Pauline Pusser, wife of a famed former Tennessee sheriff, more than a half-century after she was fatally shot in a still-unsolved killing.
Forty thousand children have seen one parent or both detained in President Nayib Bukele's nearly two-year war on El Salvador's gangs, according to the national social services agency.
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region, rattling windows and shaking shelves but bringing no reports of major damage or injuries.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
Indigenous communities and leaders across the country cheered Friday as the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the federal government's child welfare law, affirming that First Nations, Metis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Many viewers were sad when 'The Office' went off the air after nine seasons in 2013, and now one of the actors on the finale is sharing how unhappy things were filming it.
A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer's Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment, attorneys said Friday.
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Receiving an eight-figure paycheck for a few days of work is rare, even in Hollywood, but it’s not unheard of.
These three fans, all in their 80s, go to every Super Bowl.
She won't be in uniform or on the field, but pop superstar Taylor Swift will certainly be a part of Ontario sports betting's Super Bowl landscape.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
