Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
The audio is garbled at times, but the emotions are unmistakable.
"I am being taken to be shot. I lost a lot of people there. Remember this: do not send more people here. It's enough, they want to kill us all."
It is the last message Viktor Sevalnev would send. A convict, who had been in jail for armed robbery and assault, he was sent from prison to fight for Russia in Ukraine. After most of his colleagues died in an assault on a factory outside Soledar, it was the act of survival that proved fatal to Sevalnev.
In a last message to his wife, he said he feared officials from the Russian Ministry of Defence would soon take him from his hospital bed, where he recorded the audio message, and execute him. Days later, his body was returned to his wife in Moscow, in a closed coffin.
Sevalnev's callous fate joins a growing list of complaints of abuse from convicts whom CNN has spoken to. For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners -- a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner's owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
On Thursday, Prigozhin announced that Wagner had stopped recruiting convicts to fight in Ukraine, saying "those who work for us now are fulfilling all their obligations." No reason was given for the decision and CNN cannot independently confirm the claims.
However, Sevalnev and several prisoners CNN has spoken to seem to indicate a disturbing new strategy. They say they were directly employed by the Russian Ministry of Defence.
A Ukrainian intelligence official confirmed to CNN that prisoners recently captured by Ukrainian forces had said they were directly employed by the ministry.
"They emphasize to us that they are not Wagner, that they were invited officially by the defence ministry," Andriy Usov, representative for defence intelligence, at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, told CNN.
Usov said the development had "echoes of internal squabbling among the Russian military leadership," and that the Russian defence hierarchy, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the new head of the Ukraine operation, Valery Gerasimov, were creating a convict resource they could directly control through the ministry's own private companies. Usov said the ministry had fewer convicts for now but they "will be used in the same way ... as cannon fodder," as Wagner does.
Vladimir Osechkin, from prisoner rights group Gulagu.net, said the Ministry of Defence appeared to be luring recruits and convicts from Wagner using "more favorable terms" as a check on the rising clout of its owner, Prigozhin, increasingly seen as a competitor to parts of the armed forces.
"Many in Moscow are really afraid of Prigozhin," said Osechkin. "They understand that he commands a huge gang -- an organized criminal group of mercenaries and killers -- who at any moment can arrange the god knows what in Moscow."
CNN has asked the Russian Ministry of Defence for comment and received no reply.
CNN spoke to several prisoners who worked for a unit known by its number "08807" -- who all say they were employed directly by the Russian Ministry of Defence. Some held documents suggesting they were ultimately deployed to an element of the Luhansk separatist army, which has been suborned into the Russian defence ministry. The unit 08807 was deployed in October to the frontlines around Soledar, known as a "Shtrum" brigade -- for storming Ukrainian lines -- and suffered catastrophic casualties.
Grainy footage obtained by Gulagu.net shows Sevalnev and his unit celebrating pre-deployment by dancing at a camp inside of Luhansk. It also shows them eating and joking just behind the frontlines the night before they began an assault on a key factory in Soledar, which would prove fatal for the majority of Sevalnev's unit, survivors said.
The convicts spoke of casual mistreatment on and off the battlefield, but Sevalnev's fate stood out. According to a recording of a call to his wife from a Russian separatist official who arranged the body's repatriation, his abrupt death was apparently caused by shrapnel injuries.
Sevalnev's wife declined to be interviewed for this report, but his audio messages and images of him from the war were supplied to CNN by Gulagu.net. Russian court documents obtained by CNN show Sevalnev was convicted for theft, and should, according to his sentencing, have been in jail when he died. His grave is located outside Moscow, and records his month of death as November 2022.
Three other survivors of the unit spoke to CNN from hospital. One, also a prisoner, said Sevalnev had been wounded once but sent back to fight on the frontline, where he was then wounded again.
"No one is being operated on here, no surgeries performed on anyone," he said. CNN is withholding his name and those of the other surviving convicts for their safety. "People walk around [the hospital] with bullet wounds, with shrapnel stuck in their legs."
A former soldier before his imprisonment, he also described catastrophic losses. "Our batch was 130 people, but we also have many amputees, and we probably have 40 people left", he added, saying many different groups of prisoners were added to their unit over time. He said his unit had only 15 survivors and that the 08807 was now called 40321, or "Storm unit." "In short, the meat grinder," he added. He told CNN in the past few days he had been sent back to the frontline, his injuries unhealed.
A second prisoner, himself a veteran of previous Russian conflicts, said he was employed by the Russian Ministry of Defence last year, a decade into his sentence for murder, after being overlooked initially when Wagner recruited from his prison. He described himself as a "patriot" and complained many of the prisoners sent to the front were "green."
"I don't have any complaints, war is war. Some come here, hear the machine gun, and run. It's not good. They set everyone else up, as no one has my back," he said. This soldier was wounded severely in the leg in October, after 25 days on the front, but described how he felt no fear. "In the trench, 2-6 metres from me a shell lands, soil falls down to the trench, but I don't feel any fear at all. I don't know why it happens like this with me."
A third said he was serving a sentence for manslaughter when he was directly recruited by the defence ministry. He bemoaned how their convicts did not get the medical treatment or benefits that Wagner boasted it lavishes on its recruits. [Wagner recruits have also complained of being used as cannon fodder and poorly treated.] He described how one battle left half his unit as casualties. "We were sent to the very front. I radioed at our guys that they were firing mortars at us, that they should aim a bit to the right. And still they shot at us from both sides. Then I understood they were deliberately firing at us."
The fate of convicts employed by Wagner appears no better, according to relatives of three convicts over the summer who appeared in an August CNN report.
One had disappeared without trace for four months, according to his brother. Another had fallen silent too, but was sending his brother his salary, collected monthly from a rented office in a sealed plastic bag. A third had appeared in a video with Prigozhin, portrayed as a lucky returnee. Yet a friend described his "zombie-like" appearance, heavy drinking and urgent desire to return to the front.
The scheme to send convicts to the war appears to have grown fast, with figures obtained by CNN from Russia's penal system showing a 27,000 drop in the prison population between March and November last year, when the scheme was just three months old.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also elaborated on the legality of the pardons that Wagner has insisted convicts are given, telling reporters last month any presidential decrees pardoning prisoners were likely classified. "There are open decrees and there are decrees with various classifications of secrecy," he said. "That is precisely why I cannot say anything about these decrees. I can really confirm that the entire procedure for pardoning prisoners is carried out in strict accordance with Russian law."
Wagner's recruitment has also snared prisoners who are not Russian, and may not have been convicted of a crime. Tanzanian student Nemes Tarimo was on an exchange in Moscow when he was apparently arrested on drugs charges and held on remand. He was convicted in March last year to seven years in jail, according to the Tanzanian foreign ministry, citing information from their Russian counterparts.
His family in Tanzania told CNN they heard nothing of his fate until they were contacted by officials to say he had died.
Wagner released a ghoulish video of a memorial ceremony in Tarimo's honor at a graveyard in Molkino, western Russia, saying he died in October near Bakhmut. His body was returned to Tanzania last month, according to state TV, with the foreign ministry saying in a statement that Tarimo had accepted an offer to fight in return for money and his freedom.
His cousin Rehema Makrene Kigoga told CNN: "Since his childhood, Nemes was a very obedient boy. He wasn't a scamp, but was a very religious person." She also said they had heard nothing about his recruitment until after his death. "When he was alive, we never heard about this report but now that he's died we are told he was arrested for drug-related offences. It gives a lot of sorrow and sadness as a family. He never even had a dream of becoming a soldier."
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
CNN exclusive
CNN exclusive | Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
CNN exclusive | Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners -- a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner's owner.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie
The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump. But in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined.
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Canada
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Death of 2 skiers on Potato Peak marks B.C.'s 7th avalanche fatality of 2023
The death of two skiers in B.C.'s Cariboo region over the weekend brings the province's 2023 avalanche death toll to seven, barely seven weeks into the year.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system
Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.
-
Totem at Royal B.C. Museum on way home to Central Coast after repatriation ceremony
Drummers and dancers helped reawaken the spirit of a totem pole Monday in preparation for a lengthy repatriation journey to its ancestral home more than 100 years after it was taken from a British Columbia First Nation.
World
-
Romania, Moldova both report strange objects in their skies
Romania briefly scrambled military jets and neighbouring Moldova temporarily closed its air space Tuesday after authorities in both countries reported mysterious weather balloon-like objects traversing their skies.
-
Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Turkiye's modern history
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkiye as a result of last week's earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country's founding 100 years ago. While the death toll is almost certain to rise even further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to meet basic needs.
-
Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme
A Russian millionaire with ties to the Kremlin was convicted Tuesday of participating in an elaborate US$90 million insider trading scheme using secret earnings information from companies such as Microsoft that was stolen from U.S. computer networks.
-
Warning for Canada Goose jacket owners in Washington, D.C. after string of robberies
Several people in Washington, D.C. have been robbed of their pricey winter coats in recent weeks, in some instances at gunpoint, police say.
-
Nikki Haley announces U.S. presidential campaign, challenging Trump
Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday, becoming the first major challenger to former U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.
-
CNN exclusive
CNN exclusive | Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners -- a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner's owner.
Politics
-
Civil liberties group marks one-year anniversary of Trudeau's invocation of Emergencies Act
On the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, anticipation is building for the release of the national inquiry's report into the historic series of events surrounding the powers used to end 'Freedom Convoy' Ottawa occupation and Canada-U.S. border blockades.
-
Canadian foreign minister Joly meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has travelled to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
-
Liberal MP Greg Fergus breached Conflict of Interest Act with letter, watchdog rules
Liberal MP Greg Fergus breached the Conflict of Interest Act by writing a letter in support of a television channel's application for mandatory carriage, the federal ethics commissioner has found.
Health
-
'Do not dismiss it': U.K. infectious disease experts warn of illness transmitted by bug bites in the Mediterranean
Infectious disease experts in the United Kingdom are highlighting an illness they say is endemic in the Mediterranean basin and are urging for more awareness and early treatment to prevent 'severe complications.'
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Sci-Tech
-
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
-
Russia's Prigozhin admits links to what U.S. says was election-meddling troll farm
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he founded and financed and the Internet Research Agency, a company Washington says is a 'troll farm' which meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
-
Amid ChatGPT outcry, some teachers are inviting AI to class
Some teachers in the United States are using the artificial intelligence ChatGPT in their classrooms, embracing the program as a teaching tool and saying their job is to prepare students for a world where knowledge of AI will be required.
Entertainment
-
In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie
The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump. But in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined.
-
Shania Twain says she's grateful to be 'alive' and 'healthy' for her comeback
Shania Twain says she's grateful to be 'alive' and 'healthy' to witness the Shania-ssance. After years of health struggles tied to contracting Lyme disease in 2003, the Timmins, Ont.-raised pop-country superstar is experiencing a phenomenon afforded to few performers: a reignited pop music career.
-
Blake Lively also dropped some baby news on Super Bowl Sunday
While the world has been chatting about Rihanna's pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Blake Lively just very casually posted a photo of her post-baby body.
Business
-
Ex-SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi loses appeal, must report to prison
A former SNC-Lavalin vice-president found guilty in 2019 of bribing foreign officials and pocketing millions of dollars has lost his appeal.
-
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
-
Profit slips for Tim Hortons restaurant owners amid high commodity costs, inflation
Tim Hortons' parent company released new financial figures on Tuesday for the coffee and doughnut chain's locations in Canada that appear to illuminate concerns raised by some franchisees about restaurant-level profitability.
Lifestyle
-
Winner of California's US$2B lottery gets largest U.S. jackpot
The winner of the largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history is a former student in the California public school system who wants to mostly stay out of the spotlight.
-
TikTok 'de-influencers' want Gen Z to buy less - and more
At a time when consumers are inundated with so-called social media influencers peddling the latest products online, a slew of TikTok users are leveraging their platforms to tell people what not to buy instead.
-
Single on Valentine's Day? Expert tips for loving you first
A registered psychologist says Valentine's Day can bring out unwanted negative emotions that if not caught early can continue to be a trend. This Feb. 14, find some tips on CTVNews.ca on how to enjoy the holiday.
Sports
-
Canadian Soccer Business says it has been misunderstood, offers to help Canada teams
Canadian Soccer Business says it wants to help the Canadian men's and women's teams, who have lambasted both Canada Soccer and its deal with CSB during increasingly testy labour negotiations
-
From Qatar to Elon Musk, Manchester United sale rumours grow
The race is on to buy Manchester United and it will take deep pockets to meet an estimated price of $6 billion. No wonder the oil and gas-rich state of Qatar is being so heavily linked with a bid and Elon Musk's name refuses to go away despite the Tesla owner saying he was joking when writing on Twitter last year about his intention to swoop in for the Premier League club.
-
UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final
UEFA-appointed investigators have held European soccer's ruling body mostly responsible for chaotic security failures at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk.
Autos
-
Toyota founder's son, who led global growth, dies at 97
Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97.
-
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, U.K.
Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent.
-
Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers
Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.