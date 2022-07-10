Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 dead

Russian attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves 15 dead

Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.

This file photo shows view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung-Baltic Sea Pipeline Link long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, June 21, 2022. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

