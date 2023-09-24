Russian airstrikes kill 2 and wound 8 in southern Ukraine as war enters 20th month
Russian airstrikes on Sunday killed two people and wounded eight others in southern Ukraine's Kherson province, the region's governor reported Sunday as the war in Ukraine entered a 20th month.
Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces struck the city of Beryslav, destroying an unspecified number of private houses. A woman was killed and three people were wounded, including a police officer, he said.
Another airstrike killed a 67-year-old man in the village of Lvove, Prokudin said without specifying the type of weapons used in the attack.
In the city of Kherson, the region's capital, a total of five people were wounded Sunday as the result of repeated Russian bombing, the governor said.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- If you're on Telegram, subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on top stories
The communities hit are both located in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Kherson region, where the Dnieper River that bisects the province has marked a battle line since Russian troops withdrew across it in November 2022, a retreat that boosted the invaded country's morale.
The Russians regrouped on the river's eastern bank and regularly shell cities and villages across the river, including the city of Kherson that was occupied early on in the war but retaken by Ukrainian forces more than 10 months ago.
In another front-line Ukrainian region, Donetsk, the Russian-installed authorities on Sunday imposed a number of restrictions on the occupied areas: a curfew from 11 p.m. till 4 a.m. on weekdays, a ban on any rallies or protests, and military censorship of any correspondence, online messages and phone conversations. It wasn't immediately clear how such a censorship would operate.
In Russia, a Ukrainian drone hit an administrative building in the city of Kursk and "insignificantly damaged" the roof, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit reported. He didn't report any casualties or say what the building housed.
Unconfirmed media reports both in Russia and Ukraine said it was the offices of the Kursk branch of Russia's main security agency, the Federal Security Service, also known as the FSB.
The Kursk region of Russia borders Ukraine and also is a frequent target of attacks. The drone strike on Sunday took place as residents commemorated the anniversary of the regional capital's founding.
There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian authorities, who usually don't acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was traveling home from North America, where he addressed the U.N. General Assembly and paid his first wartime visit to Canada. In a social media statement Saturday, Zelenskyy said he stopped in Poland on his way back to Ukraine to give state awards to two Polish volunteers.
Zelenskyy apparently didn't meet with any Polish officials, but in a post on X, previously known as Twitter, he thanked Poland for "its invaluable support and solidarity that helps defend freedom of our entire Europe."
Poland has taken in large numbers of Ukrainian refugees and been a fierce supporter of neighboring Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into the country on Feb. 24, 2022. However, a trade dispute has recently tested the relationship between Kyiv and Warsaw.
The Ukrainian government this month filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for banning imports of Ukrainian farm products, which are important for the war-weary country's battered economy.
The three European Union member nations bristled at the move. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki responded by saying his country was " no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming ourselves with the most modern weapons."
His remarks left many wondering if the Western resolve to support Ukraine in the war with Russia is waning.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service honours 13 fallen officers this year
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
Record-breaking Ontario lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Canada
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service honours 13 fallen officers this year
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
World
-
First refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive in Armenia following Azerbaijan's military offensive
The first refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia, local officials reported Sunday, and more were expected to come after a 10-month blockade and a lightning military offensive this month that resulted in Azerbaijan reclaiming full control of the breakaway region.
-
All students injured in New York bus crash are expected to recover, superintendent says
All the high school students who were injured in an upstate New York charter bus crash on the way to a band camp are expected to recover, according to their school superintendent.
-
Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, on Saturday made a surprise appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival in their Georgia hometown, the Carter Center wrote in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
-
Russian airstrikes kill 2 and wound 8 in southern Ukraine as war enters 20th month
Russian airstrikes on Sunday killed two people and wounded eight others in southern Ukraine's Kherson province, the region's governor reported Sunday as the war in Ukraine entered a 20th month.
-
Ukraine targets a key Crimean city a day after striking Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Ukraine on Saturday morning launched another missile attack on Sevastopol on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, a Russian-installed official said, a day after an attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet that left a serviceman missing and the main building smouldering.
-
Some U.K. police put down guns after an officer is charged with murder in the shooting of a Black man
London's police force said Sunday that some officers are refusing to conduct armed patrols after a colleague was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man.
Politics
-
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
-
Canada's international student program faced with 'integrity challenges,' senators say in push for reform
A group of Canadian senators is proposing a series of reforms to the country's international student program that include ways of protecting newcomers from fraud and abuse, as well as greater regulations and penalties for recruiters and educational institutions.
Health
-
Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot, the White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot, the White House said Saturday.
-
5M Canadians experienced a mental health disorder in 2022: StatCan
More than five million Canadians experienced some form of mental health disorder in 2022, a new Statistics Canada study has revealed.
-
Toronto woman completes race to end Alzheimer's, surpasses fundraising goal
A Toronto woman has completed 10 triathlons in 10 provinces to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research in honour of her mom and all Canadians affected by the disease.
Sci-Tech
-
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
-
Archeologists unearth the largest cemetery ever discovered in Gaza and find rare lead sarcophogi
Palestinian workers in the Gaza Strip have found dozens of ancient graves, including two sarcophagi made of lead, in a Roman-era cemetery -- a site dating back some 2,000 years that archeologists describe as the largest cemetery discovered in Gaza.
-
The threat of wildfires is rising. So are new artificial intelligence solutions to fight them
Wildfires fuelled by climate change have ravaged communities from Maui to the Mediterranean this summer, killing many people, exhausting firefighters and fuelling demand for new solutions. Enter artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Usher has a new confession: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.
-
'Spirit of MuchMusic' still alive at doc premiere with former VJs in attendance
While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive.
-
Sabato De Sarno makes much anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of stars like Julia Roberts
Sabato De Sarno wants people to fall in love with Gucci again, calling his debut collection 'Gucci Ancora,' Italian for 'Gucci Again.'
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Lifestyle
-
Record-breaking Ontario lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
Sports
-
Former Manitoba Moose forward Nicolas Kerdiles killed in Nashville motorcycle crash
Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Nashville, according to police. He was 29.
-
Canadian women's volleyball team beats Mexico but fails to clinch Olympic spot
Canada's women's volleyball team scored a 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-17) win over Mexico on Saturday, but fell short in its bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
Autos
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
-
Autoworkers still have room to expand their strike against carmakers. But they also face risks
Even after escalating its strike against Detroit automakers on Friday, the United Auto Workers union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits.
-
U.S. autoworkers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support
The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of all 38 parts-distribution centres operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states but sparing Ford from further shutdowns.