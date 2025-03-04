ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Trump hits ‘pause’ on U.S. aid to Ukraine after Oval dustup, pressuring Zelenskyy on Russia talks

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The move follows a disastrous Oval Office meeting as the U.S. President seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.