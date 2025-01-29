ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Patriot missiles from Israel sent to Ukraine through U.S., official says

By CNN

Published

Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.