Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world's poor
An unprecedented wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices are pushing more people into poverty was extended just before its expiration date, officials said Saturday.
The United Nations and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension, but neither confirmed how long it would last. The U.N., Turkey and Ukraine had pushed for 120 days, while Russia said it was willing to agree to 60 days.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted Saturday that the deal would remain in effect for the longer, four-month period.
This is the second renewal of separate agreements that Ukraine and Russia signed with the United Nations and Turkey to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbour more than a year ago.
The warring nations are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations depend on.
Russia has complained that shipments of its fertilizers -- which its deal with Turkey and the U.N. was supposed to facilitate -- are not getting to global markets, which has been an issue for Moscow since the agreement first took effect in August. It nonetheless was renewed in November for another four months.
Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement that 25 million metric tonnes (about 28 million tons) of grain and foodstuffs had moved to 45 countries under the initiative, helping to bring down global food prices and stabilizing markets.
"We remain strongly committed to both agreements and we urge all sides to redouble their efforts to implement them fully," Dujarric said.
The war in Ukraine sent food prices surging to record highs last year and helped contribute to a global food crisis also tied to lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate factors like drought.
The disruption in shipments of grain needed for staples of diets in places like Egypt, Lebanon and Nigeria exacerbated economic challenges and helped push millions more people into poverty or food insecurity. People in developing countries spend more of their money on basics like food.
The crisis left an estimated 345 million people facing food insecurity, according to the U.N.'s World Food Program.
Food prices have fallen for 11 straight months, but food was already expensive before the war because of droughts from the Americas to the Middle East -- most devastating in the Horn of Africa, with thousands dying in Somalia. Poorer nations that depend on imported food priced in dollars are spending more as their currencies weaken.
The agreements also faced setbacks since it was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey: Russia pulled out briefly in November before rejoining and extending the deal. In the past few months, inspections meant to ensure ships only carry grain and not weapons have slowed down.
That has helped lead to backlogs in vessels waiting in the waters of Turkey and a recent drop in the amount of grain getting out of Ukraine.
Ukrainian and some U.S. officials have blamed Russia for the slowdowns, which the country denies.
While fertilizers have been stuck, Russia has exported huge amounts of wheat after a record crop. Figures from financial data provider Refinitiv showed that Russian wheat exports more than doubled to 3.8 million tons in January from the same month a year ago, before the invasion.
Russian wheat shipments were at or near record highs in November, December and January, increasing 24% over the same three months a year earlier, according to Refinitiv. It estimated Russia would export 44 million tons of wheat in 2022-2023.
------
Andrew Wilks in Istanbul, Elise Morton in London and Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
Eco-friendly glass exists but it’s complex to make, researchers say
A new study shows researchers have developed another way to create biodegradable glass, but there are still barriers to mass manufacturing it.
Canada
-
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
-
Ontario to see higher numbers of economic immigrants under federal agreement
Ontario is set to double the number of economic immigrants it welcomes to the province under an agreement with the federal government to boost the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program.
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
World
-
Supervisor in Tyre Nichols' death retired before firing
The Memphis police supervisor on scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired the day before a hearing to fire him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification.
-
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break
Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, police said.
-
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world's poor
An unprecedented wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices are pushing more people into poverty was extended just before its expiration date, officials said Saturday.
-
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
-
Pakistani police storm home of former PM Khan, arrest 61
Pakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 61 people amid tear gas and clashes between Khan's supporters and police, officials said.
-
West spotlights North Korea rights abuses; China opposes
The United States, its Western allies and experts shone a spotlight on the dire human rights situation and increasing repression in North Korea at a U.N. meeting Friday that China and Russia denounced as a politicized move likely to further escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Politics
-
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
-
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon champions Indigenous diplomacy, seeks new ties abroad
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is using her role to help build ties between Indigenous people across the globe -- an effort experts say is leveraging a colonial institution to advance reconciliation abroad and bolster centuries of collaboration.
Health
-
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
-
Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula recalled for potential bacteria contamination
A voluntary recall has been issued for one sku of Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula due to a potential bacteria contamination. Distributor Perrigo Company says the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Entertainment
-
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
Business
-
Heathrow security guards to strike for 10 days over Easter
Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport will walk off their jobs for 10 days over the Easter break, the latest in a wave of strike action to affect the U.K. The union Unite said Friday more than 1,400 security guards are employed by Heathrow Airport.
-
Mostly calm on Paris streets, garbage still piling up
A spattering of protests were planned in France over the weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond amid a strike by refuse collectors.
-
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sports
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
-
Hockey Canada hires human rights leader as first vice-president, diversity, inclusion
Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president of diversity and inclusion.
-
Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane to appear before Heritage Committee
It's Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane's turn Monday to appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Cochrane will be accompanied by Canada Soccer board members Paul-Claude Berube and Stephanie J. Geosits.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.