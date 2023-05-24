Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
Russian forces shot down "a large number" of drones in Russia's southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine.
The drones were intercepted overnight over the province, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post. He said that no one had been hurt, but unspecified administrative buildings, residential buildings and cars were damaged.
Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment.
Russia said the previous day that it beat back one of war's most serious cross-border attacks, with the Defence Ministry saying that more than 70 attackers were killed in a battle in Belgorod that lasted around 24 hours. It made no mention of any Russian casualties.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that local troops, airstrikes and artillery routed the attackers.
Twelve local civilians were wounded in the attack, officials said, and an older woman died during an evacuation.
Details of the incident in the rural region, lying about 80 kilometres (45 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine and far from the front lines of the almost 15-month war, are unclear.
Moscow blamed the incursion that began Monday on Ukrainian military saboteurs. Kyiv described it as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans. It was impossible to reconcile the two versions, to say with certainty who was behind the attack or to ascertain its aims.
The region is a Russian military hub holding fuel and ammunition depots. Moscow officials declined to say how many attackers were involved in the assault or comment on why efforts to put down the attackers took so long.
The Belgorod region, like the neighboring Bryansk region and other border areas, has witnessed sporadic spillover from the war, which Russia started by invading Ukraine in February 2022.
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian General Staff said Wednesday that "heavy fighting" is continuing inside Bakhmut, days after Russia said that it completely captured the devastated city.
Bakhmut lies in Donetsk province, one of four provinces Russia illegally annexed last fall. The nine-month battle for Bakhmut has killed tens of thousands of people as Ukraine pursues its strategy of grinding down the Kremlin's invasion forces.
The head of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Kyiv's forces "are continuing their defensive operation" in Bakhmut, and have attained unspecified "successes" on the city's outskirts. He gave no further details.
Ukrainian officials have insisted the battle for Bakhmut isn't over.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquiry
Special rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 55-page first report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
Russian forces shot down 'a large number' of drones in Russia's southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine.
Number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled from last year, reaching 281,400 in March
Data from Statistics Canada shows that the number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled compared to last year, while visits from U.S. travellers increased two-and-a-half-fold.
Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Canada
-
Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students
Advocacy groups, teachers' unions and food banks are calling on the Ontario government to provide a free breakfast and lunch program in schools across the province.
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
American dad fights to restrict sodium nitrite sales worldwide after death of 17-year-old son
After the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, a Colorado father is pushing for Canada to be a part of proposed worldwide restrictions on the sale of a substance that is connected to the deaths of dozens of potentially vulnerable people across Canada.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
-
Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
-
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
World
-
Missouri man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House
A Missouri man flew to Washington, rented a U-Haul truck and drove straight to the White House, where he crashed the truck into a security barrier and began waving around a Nazi flag in the culmination of a six-month plan to “seize power” from the government, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Priest killed in Mexico; 9th slain in country in past 4 years
A Roman Catholic priest has been killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the ninth slain in the country in the past four years.
-
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
-
Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets US$19 million settlement
The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff's deputy while suffering a mental health crisis will get $19 million from government state and local agencies and changes to how officers are trained, under a settlement announced Tuesday.
-
Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
Russian forces shot down 'a large number' of drones in Russia's southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine.
-
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an outspoken cultural conservative long seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination, is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday.
Politics
-
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
-
Five things we learned in David Johnston's first report on foreign interference
Special rapporteur David Johnston released his first report on foreign interference on Tuesday, which involved analyzing recent media reports on allegations by unnamed national security sources that China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Health
-
Chemicals in stain removers, paint removers linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint removers, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
-
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization, with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the UN health agency's 194 member countries.
-
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state's abortion law
One woman had to carry her baby, missing much of her skull, for months knowing she'd bury her daughter soon after she was born. Another started mirroring the life-threatening symptoms that her baby was displaying while in the womb. An OB-GYN found herself secretly traveling out of state to abort her wanted pregnancy, marred by the diagnosis of a fatal fetal anomaly.
Sci-Tech
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
-
Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman, catch private flight to space station
Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.
-
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
Entertainment
-
Mattea Roach advances to final of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament
Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach has made it to the final round of 'Jeopardy Masters.'
-
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
-
Drag performers sue St. George, Utah, over denying permit for show in public park
A Utah-based group that organizes drag performances is suing a city over the denial of permits for an all-ages show it aimed to host in a public park in April.
Business
-
Stock market today: World stocks slide as U.S. debt worries mount
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures fell Wednesday as the U.S. government crept closer to a potentially disruptive default on its debt.
-
Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco
Twitter might not keep its headquarters in San Francisco forever, its owner Elon Musk signalled Tuesday.
-
Number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled from last year, reaching 281,400 in March
Data from Statistics Canada shows that the number of overseas visitors to Canada nearly doubled compared to last year, while visits from U.S. travellers increased two-and-a-half-fold.
Lifestyle
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time
Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it, as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
Sports
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
-
Tom Brady finalizes deal for minority stake in Raiders: report
Tom Brady has finalized a deal to become a minority owner in the NFL.
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
Autos
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Millions ditched cars for bikes during the pandemic. These cities want the habit to stick
In the agonies of the virus that upended most of the world, millions of people from Bogota to Berlin saw what life could be like on two wheels instead of four.
-
Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec's Nemaska Lithium
A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries.