Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed the what he cast as the West's "frenzied" criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Host Indonesia urged the G20 to help end the war in Ukraine at the meeting, which put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat.
"Aggressors', 'invaders', 'occupiers' - we heard a lot of things today," Lavrov told reporters.
He said the West's discussion "strayed almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine."
"During the discussion, Western partners avoided following the mandate of the G20, from dealing with issues of the world economy," Lavrov said.
Russia says its "special military operation" is intended to degrade the Ukrainian military, root out people it calls dangerous nationalists, and prevent the United States from using Ukraine to threaten Russia.
Ukraine and its Western backers say Russia is engaged in an imperial-style land grab. They say Russia has no justification for the war.
Russia says the West's attempt to isolate Moscow with the severest sanctions in modern times is akin to a declaration of economic war and that Russia will from now on turn towards China, India and other powers outside the West.
Lavrov said that if the West wanted Ukraine to defeat Russia then there was nothing to talk about with the West, which he said was preventing Kyiv from seeking a peace deal.
Shouts of "When will you stop the war" and "Why don't you stop the war" were heard as Lavrov shook hands with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi at the start of the meeting.
Russian state television said an attempt to boycott Russia at the G20 had failed spectacularly and offended Indonesia.
Lavrov added that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain but it is unclear when such talks might take place.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Angus MacSwan)
-------
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
BREAKING | Langham, Sask. residents told to shelter in place as RCMP search for suspect in fatal shooting
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Montreal bail hearing on sex charge for Peter Nygard delayed by Rogers outage
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges has been put off due to the Rogers Communications network outage.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party "could not afford the risk" of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Assassinated Japanese leader was close friend to Canada: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is 'shocking,' and that Canada has 'lost a close friend' with his death.
Streaming bill could mean Justin Bieber hits don't count as 'Canadian' on Spotify
Songs by Justin Bieber and other well-known Canadian artists may not be counted as officially Canadian under Bill C-11, which is now moving through Parliament, according to Spotify.
Prince Harry wins first stage in suit against U.K. tabloid
Prince Harry won the first stage of a libel suit against the publisher of Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper as a judge ruled Friday that parts of a story about his fight for police protection in the U.K. were defamatory.
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to learn Friday whether she'll remain in jail
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to learn today whether she'll remain in jail after the Crown accused her of breaching one of her bail conditions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Langham, Sask. residents told to shelter in place as RCMP search for suspect in fatal shooting
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and welcomed spectators back after pandemic absence.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Montreal bail hearing on sex charge for Peter Nygard delayed by Rogers outage
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges has been put off due to the Rogers Communications network outage.
World
-
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
-
U.K. leader hopefuls jostle as Boris Johnson digs in for final weeks
A field of Conservative candidates seeking to replace departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began to take shape Friday, even as some party lawmakers pushed to get the scandal-tarnished leader out of office before his replacement is elected over the summer.
-
Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.
-
A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country's longest-serving prime minister. Here is a look at some key dates in his life and career.
-
Assassinated Japanese leader was close friend to Canada: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is 'shocking,' and that Canada has 'lost a close friend' with his death.
-
Prince Harry wins first stage in suit against U.K. tabloid
Prince Harry won the first stage of a libel suit against the publisher of Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper as a judge ruled Friday that parts of a story about his fight for police protection in the U.K. were defamatory.
Politics
-
Assassinated Japanese leader was close friend to Canada: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is 'shocking,' and that Canada has 'lost a close friend' with his death.
-
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party "could not afford the risk" of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
-
Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
-
Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen
Attorneys for Mississippi's only abortion clinic filed papers Thursday asking the state Supreme Court to block a new law that bans most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
-
Robots to the rescue: autonomous tech could help first responders enter disaster zones
New robots could help assess the dangers of disaster zones for emergency response teams.
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit
NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sets itself apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'The Sea Beast,' 'Stanleyville' and 'Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel.'
-
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died. He was 82.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and welcomed spectators back after pandemic absence.
Business
-
Via Rail receives 72-hour strike notice, risk of Canada-wide service suspension
Via Rail says services across Canada could be suspended next week, after it received a 72-hour strike notice from the union representing approximately 2,400 of its employees.
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Lifestyle
-
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional 'chupinazo' firework was ignited to start the San Fermin bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports
-
TRANSCRIPT
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
-
Blatter and Platini acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA by a Swiss criminal court on Friday, a rare positive outcome for the pair who were among soccer's most powerful figures before being embroiled in corruption investigations.
-
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.
Autos
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.