Russia presses Donbas attacks as Polish leader praises Kyiv

How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in U.S.

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children.

  • Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result

    Australians awoke on Sunday to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the centre-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation's top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric.

    Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese speaks to supporters at a Labor Party event in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, May 22, 2022, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceding defeat to Albanese in a federal election. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

  • Top Southern Baptists in U.S. stonewalled sex abuse victims: report

    Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, America's largest Protestant denomination, stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations, according to a scathing 288-page investigative report issued Sunday.

