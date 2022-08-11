Roller coaster crash at Germany's 'Legoland' leaves 34 injured

A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the 'Legoland' amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP) A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the 'Legoland' amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social