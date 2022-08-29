Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters scrubbed language on campaign website saying the 2020 election was stolen from Trump
Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters removed language from his website following his primary win that included the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, along with a section arguing the country would be better off if Trump was still the president.
A review of Masters' website by CNN's KFile showed he also removed controversial language saying Democrats were trying to "import" a new electorate -- language that has drawn fire for mirroring far-right conspiracies that Democrats are trying to weaken the power of native-born Americans of European descent through mass immigration of non-White immigrants.
Both stances were on Masters' website on August 1, the day before he won the Republican primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the closely watched Senate race. The sections were gone by August 26, according to screenshots from the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.
Masters's new campaign posturing comes as a flurry of Republican candidates nationwide attempt to distance themselves from unpopular or divisive policy positions, particularly about abortion and the legitimacy of the 2020 election, ahead of the midterm election this November.
NBC News first reported last week that Masters attempted to tone down his position on abortion by removing from his website his support of a "federal personhood law" and a several other strict anti-abortion positions while releasing a video in which the Republican nominee took a softer stance on the issue.
A person close to Masters told CNN last week that the Republican candidate designs, codes and updates his website himself -- and that his recent updates to the abortion section reflect his desire to use his policy section as a "living document" rather than an immutable record of his positions.
It's unusual for candidates to update their issues pages on major issues, and CNN has reached out to Masters' campaign about the modified language about the 2020 election.
REMOVED SECTIONS ON IMMIGRATION AND ELECTION 2020
In early August, the page "The Masters Plan," read, "We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess -- if we had had a free and fair election, President Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office today and America would be so much better off."
The page now only says, "We need to get serious about election integrity."
In another section of Masters' website regarding immigration, Masters wrote, "Joe Biden and Mark Kelly caused this crisis. They canceled the Border Wall construction. They invite illegals to come here and give them housing and cash. The Democrats dream of mass amnesty, because they want to import a new electorate."
Masters removed the last line, which nods to the great replacement conspiracy theory.
WEBSITE REMOVED FROM ARCHIVING IN 2018
Masters' website was removed from the Web Archive temporarily at his request, according to a spokesperson for the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.
Any person can request their content be removed from the Wayback Machine and Internet users flagged its removal on Friday following NBC's report. Though the removal sparked cries that Masters was trying to hide changes to his campaign website, the exclusion of his page was actually requested in 2018 before he was a candidate.
"Blake Masters sent us a request to exclude blakemasters.com from the Wayback Machine in 2018, well prior to his campaign," the spokesman said. "We were not aware he would become a candidate for public office and excluded the site. We have presently re-enabled access to archives of the site for the time period after Masters' campaign became public."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TD Bank sees up to 25 per cent drop in Canadian home prices by early 2023
A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023. The report comes as a decrease in prices materialized in the summer as mortgage and interest rates rose.
Poisoning event at Markham, Ont. restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Bell pushes back against accusations surrounding LaFlamme departure, coverage
Bell Media is pushing back against accusations that CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme was ousted because of her appearance and that it interfered in the network's coverage of the fallout.
Mayor calls for change after B.C. baby dies while waiting for ambulance
The mayor of a small community in B.C.'s Interior is calling for flexibility around which first responders are allowed to take patients to hospital after an infant died while waiting for an ambulance.
Heroic employee confronted gunman in Oregon grocery store: police
An employee who was killed in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, likely preventing more deaths, authorities said Monday.
Realities of human trafficking in Canada on display at national exhibit
An educational exhibit on human trafficking is raising awareness across Canada about possible signs of abuse and how to spot them.
Canada
-
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
Tugboat workers' strike delays Celebrity cruise departure in Vancouver
There was frustration among cruise ship passengers Monday after "on-water picketing" prevented the departure of a vessel bound for Alaska.
-
Bail hearing set for Saskatoon mother accused of faking deaths, crossing into U.S.
A bail hearing is to take place Friday for a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and illegally crossing the border into the United States.
-
Bell pushes back against accusations surrounding LaFlamme departure, coverage
Bell Media is pushing back against accusations that CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme was ousted because of her appearance and that it interfered in the network's coverage of the fallout.
-
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
-
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
World
-
U.S.: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over
The U.S. Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified 'a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,' according to a court filing Monday.
-
Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 15 dead
An influential Shiite cleric announced Monday he would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace and sparking clashes with security forces in which at least 15 protesters were killed.
-
Lawyers awarded US$70M+ fees in deadly Florida condo collapse
Lawyers who secured a US$1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than US$70 million in fees Monday by a judge.
-
Trump legal team advances broad view of presidential powers
A newly unsealed FBI document about the investigation at Mar-a-Lago not only offers new details about the probe but also reveals clues about the arguments former U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team intends to make.
-
Proud Boy who nearly came face-to-face with U.S. senator on Jan. 6 sentenced to 55 months in prison
Joshua Pruitt, the Proud Boy who nearly came face-to-face with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during the attack of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars for his role in obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote that day.
-
Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters scrubbed language on campaign website saying the 2020 election was stolen from Trump
Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters removed language from his website following his primary win that included the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former U.S. President Donald Trump, along with a section arguing the country would be better off if Trump was still the president.
Politics
-
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
-
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
-
Ottawa invokes 1977 pipeline treaty in separate Line 5 dispute, this one in Wisconsin
For the second time in a year, the federal government is invoking a little-known 1977 energy treaty between Canada and the United States to defend the Line 5 pipeline.
Health
-
No link between COVID-19 vaccination and preterm births or stillbirths: study
There is no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and a higher risk of preterm birth or stillbirth, according to a new Ottawa-based study.
-
New 20-minute non-invasive treatment could reverse memory loss, study says
A new study suggests age-related memory loss could be reversed with a 20-minute non-invasive treatment that involves sending electrical signals into the brain.
-
U.S. data reveals racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations
The Biden administration said Friday there's enough monkeypox vaccine available now but health officials say the shots aren't getting to some of the people who need the protection the most.
Sci-Tech
-
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained trouble related to an engine.
-
'Still a good day for Canada' despite delay of Artemis moon rocket launch: minister
Despite the test launch of NASA's new moon rocket being postponed on Monday morning, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said it was 'still a good day for Canada.'
-
'Sort of who I am': Cree youth hopes to inspire others with science videos
A single eagle feather sits on the kitchen table in Simon Monteith's home. Next to it is an array of household products including hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, food colouring and a baking dish. The scene depicts the two worlds the nine-year-old walks.
Entertainment
-
Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of gun violence
Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne is moving from California back to the U.K., citing gun violence in the U.S. as part of his decision.
-
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
-
Backstreet Boys hit the green at Winnipeg golf course
'Backstreet's Back' in Winnipeg, but the band took some time for a round of golf before hitting the stage.
Business
-
Ottawa invokes 1977 pipeline treaty in separate Line 5 dispute, this one in Wisconsin
For the second time in a year, the federal government is invoking a little-known 1977 energy treaty between Canada and the United States to defend the Line 5 pipeline.
-
Drought, high costs bring U.S. berry giants to Canada's maple syrup land
A swath of Canada better known for maple syrup is being tested to mass produce berries normally grown in warmer locales, making it the unexpected beneficiary of extreme weather, local demand and rising costs in traditional growing areas like California.
-
Liquor store shelves bare, restaurants facing shortages amid B.C. union's job action
B.C. liquor stores and restaurants are struggling with the impacts of a major union's ongoing job action, leading to bare shelves and possible menu changes for some.
Lifestyle
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
Sports
-
Serena's farewell tour gets top billing on Day One at U.S. Open
Serena Williams will kick off what is likely to be the last event of her farewell tour on Monday at the U.S. Open where she will headline opening night in a first-round clash with Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.
-
Andreescu advances to second round at U.S. Open with three-set win over Tan
Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 win over France's Harmony Tan on Monday.
-
Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3
For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different.
Autos
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
-
F1 champ Max Verstappen surges from 14th to win Belgian GP
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and widen his lead in the title race.