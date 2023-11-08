Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed due to security: U.S. State Dept

WASHINGTON -

The Rafah border crossing into Gaza was closed on Wednesday due to an unspecified "security circumstance," U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

The United States expects the Egypt-controlled crossing will be reopened at "regular intervals" so that aid can enter the Gaza Strip and foreign nationals can continue to depart, Patel said during a regular press briefing.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Simon Lewis)