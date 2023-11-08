World

    • Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed due to security: U.S. State Dept

    Palestinians and foreign aid workers wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. A total of 59 people connected to Canada finally made it out of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Ottawa confirmed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fatima Shbair Palestinians and foreign aid workers wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. A total of 59 people connected to Canada finally made it out of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Ottawa confirmed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fatima Shbair
    WASHINGTON -

    The Rafah border crossing into Gaza was closed on Wednesday due to an unspecified "security circumstance," U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

    The United States expects the Egypt-controlled crossing will be reopened at "regular intervals" so that aid can enter the Gaza Strip and foreign nationals can continue to depart, Patel said during a regular press briefing.

    (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Simon Lewis)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News