TORONTO -- Queen Elizabeth II shared a cherished never-before-seen photo of herself with her husband as they relaxed together in the grass in Scotland.

The photo, posted on the Royal Family’s Instagram account on Friday, shows the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh sitting together at the Coyles of Muick in Scotland.

The Coyles of Muick is a range of hills on the western side of the Lower Glen Muick in Aberdeenshire. It’s located near the Queen’s private estate of Balmoral, which is where the Queen and the Duke would typically spend their summer holidays.

Prince Philip looks relaxed in the image as he lies in the grass propped up on his elbow with his hat resting on his knee, while the Queen sits beside him smiling.

According to the caption, the photo was taken in 2003 by their daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex, the wife of the Queen and Prince Philip’s youngest son Prince Edward.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” an accompanying caption read.

The Queen’s husband of 73 years died on Feb. 9 at age of 99. The Royal Family said he “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle.

The funeral for Prince Philip will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17.