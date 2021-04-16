TORONTO -- A U.K. pub manager is reflecting on Prince Philip’s frequent visits to the establishment in the wake of his recent death.

Stuart O’Brien, the manager of the Two Brewers pub in Windsor, said the Duke of Edinburgh was often seen riding in his horse drawn carriage several times a week, greeting the owner and commenting on the flowers that grew outside the building.

“He would always acknowledge the flowers, and always say how nice they were, but said to Robert once, the owner, ‘Your sign on the top is very flaky, it needs to be replaced’,” O’Brien told CTV National News.

Prince Philipwould frequent the pub in the 1950s where he was often seen enjoying a pint of beer with friends after a polo match, according to O’Brien.

The pub is also claimed to be a favourite amongthe Royal Canadian Mounted Police who would be spotted enjoying a drink while on oversea trips.

The pub sits approximately 15 metres from Windsor Castle, situated at the gates of the Long Walk in Berkshire, England.

O’Brien said that Prince Philip was very much apart of the small community that was once home to the Royal Family for nearly 1,000 years. He says there is a sticker at the back of the historic pub that reads: “Certain members of the Royal Family get up to no good here.”

Experts say it’sfitting that St. George's Chapelon the grounds of Windsor castle will be the final resting place for Prince Philip. Ingrid Seward, a biographer who wrote about the late prince told CTV National News that one room in the castle particularly stood out to the Duke of Edinburgh.



“Prince Philip … he was being shown around Windsor Castleand they were in the tapestry room and said ‘Oh sir, this is the tapestry room,’ and he said ‘I know, my mother was born here’,” said Seward.

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen ElizabethII, died on April 9 aged 99. His funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on April 17 with no public allowed.

Although the event has been scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions, many traditions will remain, with a military procession inside the castle and pallbearers from military units with close links to the prince.