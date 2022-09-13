Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried Tuesday from an Edinburgh cathedral as the late monarch began a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will lie in state.
Her son, King Charles III, headed back to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.
As a bagpiper played, the flag-draped oak coffin was carried from St. Giles' Cathedral. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh broke into applause as the coffin, accompanied by the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.
Over the past 24 hours, thousands of people filed silently past the coffin after it was brought to Edinburgh from the Queen's beloved Balmoral Estate, where she died Thursday at age 96, ending her 70-year reign.
Charles left Belfast to receive his mother's coffin in London, where it will stay overnight at Buckingham Palace. The coffin will be taken Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state for four days before Monday's funeral.
Earlier, hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the Royal Family's official residence in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the Queen's death. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowd and sometimes used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi -- famously his late mother's favourite breed of dog -- held up by one person, and some chanted "God save the King!"
"Today means so much to me and my family, just to be present in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new king is a truly historic moment for us all," said Hillsborough resident Robin Campbell as he waited for Charles, who is on a tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom.
While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
That split fuelled three decades of violence known as "the Troubles" involving paramilitary groups on both sides and U.K. security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The Royal Family was touched personally by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of the Queen and a much-loved mentor to Charles, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.
A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter century after Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement.
For some Irish nationalists, the British monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others acknowledge the Queen's role in forging peace. On a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander -- a once-unthinkable moment of reconciliation.
Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the Queen had "demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation."
In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, representatives of Sinn Fein attended commemorative events for the Queen and meeting the king on Tuesday.
Maskey expressed condolences to the king at an event in Hillsborough Castle attended by leaders from all the main political parties in Northern Ireland.
Charles responded that his mother "felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts."
He said he would draw on his mother's "shining example" and "seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland."
Still, not everyone was welcoming the new king.
On the Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died while on a hunger strike in prison in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.
"No, he's not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here," said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. "Queen never done nothing for us. Never did. None of the royals do."
Politicians from across Northern Ireland's divides attended a memorial service for the Queen in Belfast. British Prime Minister Liz Truss, her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin and Irish President Michael D. Higgins were at St. Anne's Cathedral in the center of Belfast for the Anglican "service of reflection."
Clergy praised the Queen's role in helping bring peace to Northern Ireland. Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell said she had "walked the hard road of reconciliation."
Irish leaders also attended despite tense relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the U.K. and the EU have been wrangling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with a member of the bloc.
On Monday night, Charles and siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward briefly stood vigil around their mother's flag-draped coffin in St. Giles Cathedral as members of the public filed past.
The following morning, a man wearing a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head and moved on. A woman dabbed away tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in school uniforms walked slowly past the coffin.
In the line of mourners outside the cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Sheila McLeay called the Queen "a wonderful ambassador for our country."
"She was such an example for every single one of us. She was dignified. She was just, she was beautiful inside and out. And I have known her all of my life. And I miss her very much," she added.
The Queen's coffin will be flown back to RAF Northolt, an air force base in London, and driven to Buckingham Palace.
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster that will carry the coffin has been used to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia's invasion, U.K. Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said.
------
Lawless and Corder reported from London
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried Tuesday from an Edinburgh cathedral as the late monarch began a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will lie in state.
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the monarchy, experts say as recent polls show waning support for the institution.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
NEW
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
Slain Toronto police officer fondly remembered as 'gentle giant'
A Toronto police officer fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop Monday afternoon is being remembered as a 'gentle giant,' a 'larger than life' person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room.
-
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
-
Curiosity more than caring: How most Canadians say they feel about the Queen's death
A new poll suggests that while many Canadians plan to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week, the vast majority have not been personally impacted by her passing and feel no attachment to the monarchy.
World
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
-
-
'Village boy' from humble past, William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's president
William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa's most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one.
-
Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenia's territory Tuesday and killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers, Armenia's prime minister said, a large-scale attack that fuelled fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
-
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.
-
Elected U.S. official facing murder charge in journalist slaying
An elected official is due to be formally charged Tuesday with 'premeditated' murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who authorities said clawed and fought for his life when he was attacked outside his home.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
Health
-
Monkeypox death confirmed by L.A. County health officials
A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.
-
U.S. President Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new 'national purpose' -- his administration's effort to end cancer 'as we know it.'
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
Jeff Bezos' rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments.
Entertainment
-
Selma Blair receives standing ovation at the Emmys
Actress Selma Blair made a surprise appearance at Monday's Emmy Awards to present the final award of the night and brought the audience to their feet.
-
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first big endeavour, 'Breathless,' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors, has died. He was 91.
-
Disney unveils first look at live-action 'Little Mermaid'
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is coming back to theaters next year, with Halle Bailey bringing a live-action Ariel to the big screen for the first time, and the studio unveiled a sneak peek at the new film at its D23 Expo.
Business
-
Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before U.S. Congress
The former security chief at Twitter told Congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences that make it vulnerable to exploitation by "teenagers, thieves and spies" and put the privacy of its users at risk. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations Tuesday.
-
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
The story about high fuel prices was safe, editors agreed, even under the strict press laws of the United Arab Emirates. Instead, it unleashed a firestorm at Al Roeya newspaper in Dubai. Within days, top editors were interrogated. Within weeks, dozens of employees were fired and the print paper declared dissolved.
-
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3 per cent
Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is hitting markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped.
Lifestyle
-
Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule Emmy carpet
One fashion expert says this year's Emmy Awards red carpet looks declared a turning point in celebrity style: From crazy and loud, to elegance and classicism.
-
First Canadian edition of Michelin Guide to be revealed in Toronto today
The first Canadian edition of the food world's prestigious Michelin Guide will be revealed tonight, featuring its list of top Toronto restaurants.
-
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Sports
-
Canadian former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
-
Russell Wilson booed in return to Seattle as Denver Broncos lose to Seahawks
He might've brought the Seattle Seahawks their first Super Bowl title, but upon his return to the Pacific Northwest with his new team on Monday, Russell Wilson certainly didn't get a hero's welcome.
-
Minnesota Timberwolves reprimand Edwards for homophobic social media remark
The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards on Monday for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.