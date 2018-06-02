

CTVNews.ca Staff





Queen Elizabeth celebrated 65 years since her coronation on Saturday, by handing out awards to volunteers and attending a horse-racing derby at Epsom Downs.

Today winners have been announced for The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

Created by Her Majesty to mark the Golden Jubilee in 2002, @QueensAwardVS recognises the outstanding contributions made to local communities by groups of volunteers: https://t.co/zsZ94dm66x pic.twitter.com/6hMcBmW7XX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2018

The longest reigning monarch, the Queen was crowned on June 2, 1953, more than a year after the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6th, 1952. She was 27 years old.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, where royal coronations have taken place for 900 years. More than eight thousand guests attended, with 129 nations and territories officially represented. Millions of people around the world watched the coronation, which was broadcast on a new medium, television.

#Onthisday in 1953, Her Majesty The Queen’s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey.#CoronationDay pic.twitter.com/oKZ5g7HEya — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 2, 2018

The Queen's coronation gown was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell and it included symbols of the four dominions in the Commonwealth. Canada was represented by embroidered maple leafs.

Today marks the 65th Anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.#CoronationDay pic.twitter.com/Yy5rDsnPjH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2018

Among the guests was Prince Charles, who, at four years old, was the first child to see his mother’s coronation as the Sovereign.

Four-year-old Prince Charles was the first child to witness his mother's coronation as Sovereign. HRH received his very own specially illustrated invitation.



50 facts about The Queen’s Coronation: https://t.co/kIKeS3u3SB pic.twitter.com/aWYht1fc3a — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 2, 2018

Following the ceremony, the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were driven back to Buckingham Palace. The return procession took over two hours with just under 30,000 men taking part in the procession, including representatives from the Royal Navy, Army, Air Force, and troops from the Commonwealth.