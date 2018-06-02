Queen Elizabeth celebrated 65 years since her coronation on Saturday, by handing out awards to volunteers and attending a horse-racing derby at Epsom Downs.

The longest reigning monarch, the Queen was crowned on June 2, 1953, more than a year after the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6th, 1952. She was 27 years old.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, where royal coronations have taken place for 900 years. More than eight thousand guests attended, with 129 nations and territories officially represented. Millions of people around the world watched the coronation, which was broadcast on a new medium, television.

The Queen's coronation gown was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell and it included symbols of the four dominions in the Commonwealth. Canada was represented by embroidered maple leafs.

 

 

Among the guests was Prince Charles, who, at four years old, was the first child to see his mother’s coronation as the Sovereign.

Following the ceremony, the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were driven back to Buckingham Palace. The return procession took over two hours with just under 30,000 men taking part in the procession, including representatives from the Royal Navy, Army, Air Force, and troops from the Commonwealth.