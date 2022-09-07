Queen Elizabeth II postpones meeting of Privy Council on doctors' advice
Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said.
The council had been scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday, a day after the 96-year-old monarch had a full day of activities as she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland.
Truss would have taken the oath as First Lord of the Treasury, one of her other titles, and new Cabinet ministers would have been sworn in during the session. The meeting will be rescheduled.
The decision is likely to spark renewed concern about the health of Elizabeth, who marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.
The latest issue won't require a hospital stay, and the queen remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
BREAKING | Rogers outage sparks deal in Canada between major telecoms
The federal Industry Minister says Canada's major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to 'ensure and guarantee' emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
British man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old from B.C.
A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Inflation pressures take centre stage as Liberal cabinet meets
Inflation and what the federal government can do to help Canadians weather rising costs took centre stage Wednesday as the Liberal cabinet gathered for a second day of meetings in Vancouver.
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary changes policy amid sexual misconduct allegations
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force quietly introduced new rules last year about transporting members of the public after allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were made against some of its members.
Document seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities
A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
How the 4-day search for a Memphis schoolteacher killed in a violent abduction led investigators to find her body
Shortly after investigators in Memphis, Tennessee, found a body Monday that was later identified as missing schoolteacher Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher, they discovered a pair of purple running shorts discarded in a trash bag nearby, officials said in a newly released affidavit.
Putin: Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports. He also vowed to press on with Moscow's military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals.
Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bond
A Tennessee judge revoked bond Wednesday for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus.
U.K. leader Liz Truss vows energy relief, rules out windfall tax
Newly installed U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss told Parliament on Wednesday that she would tackle Britain's 'very serious' energy crisis while still slashing taxes, ruling out imposing a windfall levy on oil companies to pay for her plans to offset the soaring cost of heating and electricity.
NDP leader says party will 'force' government to move on dental care, housing
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will use the upcoming sitting of Parliament to push the Liberals to move on dental care and housing, as laid out in the deal between the two parties.
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
-
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
-
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports complex without one.
Bank CEOs say higher rates starting to dampen growth despite economic buffers
The heads of Canada's biggest banks say rising interest rates are starting to have their intended effect of slowing demand but that for now they continue to notch growth.
-
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading despite losses in the energy sector as prices for oil and natural gas fell.
-
opinion | Which cities in Canada offer the best value for real estate?
From the rivers, valleys, and natural beauty of Saguenay, Que., to the bustling bayside city of Saint John, N.B., contributor Christopher Liew highlights the cities that offer Canadians the best value on their real estate investment.
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by U.S. ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced.
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.
-
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.