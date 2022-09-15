Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Thursday, September 15, 2022

Meteorologists give their fall forecasts, there are questions about the Queen's multimillion-dollar estate, and a man who was once one of the world's biggest R&B stars is convicted. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social