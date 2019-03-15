Puerto Rico woman faces life in murder-for-hire of Canadian
This Sept. 24, 2015 file photo shows Aurea Vazquez Rijos, who was accused more than a decade ago of the murder of her wealthy Canadian husband, Adam Anhang, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Carlos Giusti/El Vocero via AP File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 12:51PM EDT
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A Puerto Rico woman found guilty of hiring a hit man to kill her wealthy Canadian husband more than a decade ago has been sentenced to life in prison.
Aurea Vazquez Rijos cried as a federal judge issued the sentence Friday and ordered that she be transferred to a prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Judge Daniel Dominguez said he believed the jury's guilty verdict over Vazquez's statement that she is innocent.
Her defence attorneys plan to appeal the conviction in a case that led to an international manhunt.
Vazquez had been charged with offering a man $3 million to kill real estate developer Adam Anhang. He was stabbed repeatedly and hit in the head with an object in September 2005, hours after prosecutors said Anhang had asked for a divorce.
