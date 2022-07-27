Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on highways
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on highways
Dutch farmers resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions Wednesday by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads.
Traffic authorities said several roads in the central and eastern Netherlands were completely or partially blocked by the early morning blockades and fire services rushed to clear roads as traffic built up.
The latest demonstrations in a summer of discontent came a day after a government-appointed mediator sent invitations to farmers' organizations to discuss with the country's ruling coalition ways of reducing nitrogen emissions.
“I see the talks as a turning point: breaking the deadlock together,” mediator Johan Remkes said. “The cabinet has assured me that there is room and joint solutions are possible.”
Some farmers have rejected the appointment of Remkes as an independent mediator because he is a member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right political party and a former deputy prime minister.
The farmers are angry at government targets for reining in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia that they say threatens to wreck their agricultural way of life and put them out of business.
The government says emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia, which livestock produce, must be drastically reduced close to nature areas that are part of a network of protected habitats for endangered plants and wildlife stretching across the 27-nation European Union.
The ruling coalition wants to cut emissions of pollutants by 50 per cent nationwide by 2030, calling the measure an “unavoidable transition” to improve soil, air and water quality in a nation known for its intensive farming practices. It has called on provincial authorities to draw up plans to reduce emissions and earmarked an extra 24.3 billion euros ($24.6 billion) to fund the changes.
Farmers argue that they are being unfairly targeted while other industries, such as aviation, construction and transport, also are contributing to emissions and face less far-reaching rules. They also say the government is not giving them a clear picture of their futures amid the proposed reforms.
Earlier this year, the farmers blocked highways with tractors and blockaded supermarket distribution centres.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his "penitential" journey in Canada.
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
'Missed opportunity': Mixed reactions to Pope's public mass in Edmonton stadium
The Pope's large public mass in Edmonton has been called a missed opportunity after the pontiff focused his message on grandparents, despite delivering an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
Hockey Canada chief set to face MPs over handling of alleged sex assault
Hockey Canada's president is expected to appear before the House of Commons heritage committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich freed on bail for second time
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich has been freed on bail after a judge ruled a previous detention order was based on errors of law and fact.
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on highways
Dutch farmers resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions Wednesday by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads.
Bilingualism in Parliament threatened by unaccredited, off-site hires: translators
Parliament Hill translators are crying foul over a House of Commons move to stave off "massive" worker shortages by hiring unaccredited, off-site interpreters.
'I want him to see the resilience of our people': Indigenous singer on the Pope's visit to Canada
Award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer will be among a group of artists who will perform this week during the Pope's visit to Canada. She spoke to CTV National News about Pope Francis and finding hope through music.
Canada
-
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his "penitential" journey in Canada.
-
British High Commission to welcome military specialist on Russia's threat to Arctic
Britain is sending a military expert on the threat posed by Russia and China in the Arctic to work in the British High Commission in Ottawa.
-
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's “incredibly relieved” that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project confirm EF-0 tornado at Wyoming, Ont.
Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado struck the area of Wyoming, Ont. on July 19, causing significant damage.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
Supply shortage for epidurals causing concern across Canada
According to Health Canada, epidural catheters are in short supply in four provinces— meaning that epidurals could become inaccessible to thousands of pregnant people who rely on them for pain management during labour.
World
-
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on highways
Dutch farmers resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions Wednesday by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads.
-
Biden, Xi to hold talks amid new tensions over Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak Thursday, according to a U.S. official, their first conversation in four months coming amid new tension between Washington and Beijing over China's claims on Taiwan.
-
Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display
The intensifying rivalry between former U.S. President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, was put on stark display Tuesday as the two gave dueling speeches in Washington on the future of the Republican Party.
-
Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage
Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008.
-
Boris Johnson defends meeting ex-KGB agent at party
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended meeting a Russian oligarch with a KGB past, saying 'as far as I am aware' no government business was discussed at the 2018 get-together.
-
U.K. leadership live debate interrupted after incident in studio
A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio.
Politics
-
Privacy committee to study RCMP use of spyware tools
The House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee voted Tuesday to begin a special summer study to examine the RCMP's use of spyware, calling on the national police force to be more transparent about the software it uses to conduct surveillance or collect data as part of its investigations.
-
Bilingualism in Parliament threatened by unaccredited, off-site hires: translators
Parliament Hill translators are crying foul over a House of Commons move to stave off "massive" worker shortages by hiring unaccredited, off-site interpreters.
-
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
Health
-
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
-
Canadian Blood Services faces backlash after lifting mask mandates at donor centres
Canadian Blood Services has announced that it is no longer requiring masks at its donor centres, a move that has sparked backlash from health experts and some long-time donors.
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Invasive hornets found in B.C., Washington given a new common name
A species of invasive insects spotted in B.C. and Washington state and sometimes referred to as "murder hornets" has been given a new common name.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination
Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz.
-
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
-
Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
Business
-
Over 1,000 Lufthansa flights cancelled as staff strikes
More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights were cancelled Wednesday because of a one-day strike by the airline's German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe.
-
Teck Resources CEO Don Lindsay to step down
Teck Resources Ltd said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years with the Canadian miner, and also reported a surge in its second-quarter profit on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal.
-
CN Rail hits record second-quarter revenues, waves off recession worries
Despite recession hurdles on the horizon, Canadian National Railway Co. says the tracks are clear for a smooth year after reporting record second-quarter revenues alongside profits that surged past expectations due largely to a spike in crude oil and container sales.
Lifestyle
-
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an 'invasive alien species,' citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
-
The Choco Taco is gone for good
The 'Choco Taco,' a beloved Klondike product that packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada chief set to face MPs over handling of alleged sex assault
Hockey Canada's president is expected to appear before the House of Commons heritage committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
Autos
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.