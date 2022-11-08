Princess of Norway gives up royal duties amid questions about her fiance

Norway's Princess Martha Louise and her fiance Durek Verrett arrive at the government's party event in connection with Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday, June 16, 2022. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB via AP) Norway's Princess Martha Louise and her fiance Durek Verrett arrive at the government's party event in connection with Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday, June 16, 2022. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social