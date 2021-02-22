Advertisement
Prince William says hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip is 'OK'
Prince Phillip looks at the assembled choir following the annual Commonwealth Day Observance Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 14, 2011. Buckingham Palace says Phillip says has been admitted to hospital following 'abdominal investigations.' (AP / Leon Neal)
Share:
LONDON -- Prince William says his grandfather Prince Philip is "OK" as the 99-year-old royal consort remains in a London hospital for rest and observation.
William was asked about Philip when he visited a coronavirus vaccination centre Monday in eastern England.
He said -- quote -- "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him."
Philip was admitted to the private King Edward the Seventh's Hospital in London on Tuesday after falling ill.
Buckingham Palace said the Queen's husband was expected to remain in the hospital into this week for a period of "observation and rest."
Philip's illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19.
Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public.