Prince Charles visits hospital where father Philip is staying
Published Saturday, February 20, 2021 10:49AM EST
Prince Charles arrives at the King Edward VII's hospital in London, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, to visit his father Prince Philip. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
LONDON, U.K. -- Prince Charles on Saturday visited the hospital where his father Prince Philip is being kept as a precaution after feeling ill, a Reuters photographer at the hospital said.
Charles arrived at the back of the London hospital where Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been since Tuesday.
He is expected to remain in hospital until next week.