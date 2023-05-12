Pope joins Meloni in urging Italians to have more kids, not pets

Giorgia Meloni delivers her speech as Pope Francis and Gigi de Palo listen during conference on birthrate, at Auditorium della Conciliazione, in Rome, Friday, May 12, 2023. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo) Giorgia Meloni delivers her speech as Pope Francis and Gigi de Palo listen during conference on birthrate, at Auditorium della Conciliazione, in Rome, Friday, May 12, 2023. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social