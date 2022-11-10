Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Eric Van der Sypt, from the federal prosecutor's office, told The Associated Press the suspect was wounded by another police officers after the stabbing.
Van der Sypt added that investigators suspected the attack took place in a "terrorist context." The prosecutor's office told AP it took over the case because there is "a suspicion of a terror attack."
"One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife," police said, quoted by the newspaper Le Soir. "The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker."
"The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital," police added.
Le Soir said one of the officers was stabbed in the neck and died from his injuries.
The newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported the suspect had gone to a police station Thursday morning warning that he would kill an officer. The ACV police trade union said in a Facebook post that it had information a person had gone to police earlier in the day threatening an attack. It added that the judicial authorities did not arrest him.
According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great," during the attack, which occurred around 7:15 p.m.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolences to the family and friends of the dead officer.
"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens," he said. "Today's tragedy demonstrates this once again."
Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said she was in contact with the Brussels mayor, police chief and security services to coordinate the response to the attack. "Such violence against our people is unacceptable," she said.
Belgium has been hit by several terror attacks in the past decade, including suicide bombings in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more in the Brussels subway and airport.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
'Love Sick': Trove of Bob Dylan's teenage love letters for sale
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife's drinks
A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Canada
-
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
-
Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. adds $41 million to recovery efforts
Ahead of the one year anniversary of B.C.'s devastating floods, the province is investing $41 million into ongoing efforts to recover from the disaster.
-
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
World
-
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
-
Lauren Boebert's re-election bid could go to recount
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for re-election against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado.
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$473M more to Sandy Hook families in conspiracy theory case
Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra US$473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims' families to a staggering US$1.44 billion.
-
Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife's drinks
A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy.
-
Arizona Democratic leads tighten in key races in days after midterm elections
Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake.
-
Palestinians join huge Fatah rally in Gaza Strip amid rift
Turning a huge park in Gaza City into a sea of yellow flags, tens of thousands of Palestinians on Thursday commemorated the anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat -- a rare public show of support for the Fatah faction in the heartland of its Islamist rival Hamas.
Politics
-
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer is warning of the potential impact on committees.
-
PM appoints Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood to the Senate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood to the Senate, filling a vacancy in British Columbia.
-
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Health
-
Canadian health-care system struggling amid 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV
Experts say a 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases has crippled most emergency departments across the country, as health-care workers are stretched thin.
-
Tim Hortons soup recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs
Certain batches of Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup have been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein — bugs.
-
Generators recalled last year for 'amputation hazard' get updated recall notice from Health Canada
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
Sci-Tech
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
-
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
-
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
Entertainment
-
'Love Sick': Trove of Bob Dylan's teenage love letters for sale
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.
-
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
-
'Sense of hopelessness': Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book
Michelle Obama said she struggled with a 'crushing sense of hopelessness' after the 2020 presidential election that was brought on by the death and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, a summer of political and racial unrest and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Business
-
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of 'difficult times ahead.'
-
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
-
U.S. authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX: AP source
The swift collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the crypto world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices.
Lifestyle
-
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
-
B.C. lottery winner finally buying dream car, a '98 Dodge Viper
The latest lottery millionaire from British Columbia has one major purchase in mind.
-
Changes are coming to Wordle
Changes are coming for Wordle ... again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game.
Sports
-
Midfielder Osorio set to return post-concussion for Canada
In recent months, the Toronto FC midfielder was sidelined by post-concussion syndrome -- the result seemingly of a Xherdan Shaqiri elbow in a July 13 game against the Chicago Fire.
-
Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy.
-
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star's release
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.