World

    • Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people

    Share
    SYDNEY -

    Police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping centre before he was fatally shot by a police officer.

    New South Wales Police said Sunday that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach.

    NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.

    “We are continuing to work through the profiling of the offender but very clearly to us at this stage it would appear that this is related to the mental health of the individual involved,” Cooke said.

    “There is still, to this point... no information we have received, no evidence we have recovered, no intelligence that we have gathered that would suggest that this was driven by any particular motivation - ideology or otherwise,” he added.

    The attack at the shopping centre, one of the country’s busiest and which was a hub of activity on a particularly warm fall afternoon, began around 3:10 p.m. and police were swiftly called.

    Six people, five women and one man, were killed in the attack and 12 others were injured, including a 9-month-old child, whose mother died during the attack.

    Two of the six victims were from overseas and have no family in Australia, Cooke said on Sunday.

    Video footage shared online appears to show many people fleeing as a knife-wielding Cauchi walked through the shopping centre and lunging at people.

    Other footage shows a man confronting the attacker on an escalator in the shopping centre by holding what appeared to be a post towards him.

    Cauchi was shot dead by a lone female police officer at the scene.

    NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the officer was doing well under the circumstances and will be interviewed on Sunday.

    “She showed enormous courage and bravery,” Webb said, adding other responding police, civilians and staff at the centre had too. “It was an awful situation ... but it could have been much worse.”

    The shopping centre remains closed on Sunday and will be an active crime scene for days, police said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

    Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News