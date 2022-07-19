Police identify victims, gunman and armed bystander in Indiana mall shooting
Police identify victims, gunman and armed bystander in Indiana mall shooting
Authorities revealed new details Monday on the weekend mall shooting in Greenwood, Indiana, including the identities of the gunman, three victims and the legally armed bystander who fatally shot the gunman.
The shooting rampage took place at the Greenwood Park Mall around 6 p.m. Sunday. Multiple people called 911 to report an active shooter. Three people died and two were injured as a result of the shooting. Greenwood is 15 miles south of Indianapolis.
The gunman was identified as Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, who police said prepared for the shooting for a little over an hour in a bathroom before he emerged with a rifle, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said.
The victims were identified as Indianapolis couple Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30, who is also from Indianapolis.
The legally armed bystander who ended up shooting the gunman was identified as Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana. Dicken was able to neutralize the gunman within two minutes after the gunman had already fired 24 rounds from his rifle. Dicken fired 10 shots from his Glock handgun.
"He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun -- was very proficient in that, very tactically sound and as he moved to close in on the suspect he was also motioning for people to exit behind him," Ison said. "Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen that took action very quickly within the first two minutes of the shooting."
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb tweeted Monday that the state is grateful for the "quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries."
"I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed," Holcomb tweeted.
There have been more than 350 mass shootings this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the archive defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.
Greenwood now joins a slew of others also grappling with the aftermath of mass shootings, including communities reeling from recent massacres at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
GUNMAN HAD 2 WEAPONS, MORE THAN 100 ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION
Sapirman, the gunman, had two rifles, a Glock pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition with him at the time of the shooting, but only used an AR 15-style rifle, Ison said.
The AR 15-style rifle was legally purchased on March 8 in Greenwood, the police chief said. The second rifle was purchased March 9, 2021, from a Greenwood gun store.
Mall surveillance video showed Sapirman entering the mall from the food court around 5 p.m. Sunday and going directly to the restroom located in the food court where he stayed for a little over an hour before emerging holding a rifle, Ison said.
Sapirman first shot Gomez, then pointed his rifle into the food court, where he fatally shot the Pinedas, who were eating dinner at the time of the shooting, Ison said.
The shooter kept firing into the food court, striking a 22-year-old woman in the leg. A 12-year-old girl -- identified by her mother, Alison Dick, as Bella -- was hit with a bullet fragment that ricocheted off of a wall, Ison said.
Bella was with her grandmother and two of her sisters at the food court when they heard a loud noise, Dick said in a Facebook Live video.
"Bella and one sister ran out of the mall and my mom and other daughter crawled into a shoe store and hid in the back room," Dick told CNN in a text message. While running, Bella felt "something like a stab in her back," Dick said in the Facebook Live video.
Two minutes into the melee, the shooter was confronted by what police described as a "good Samaritan" who was shopping with his girlfriend. With a Glock handgun in his possession, Dicken shot at the gunman, causing him to retreat back into a restroom before falling to the ground.
Dicken's attorney, Guy A. Relford, said in a statement to CNN that his client is "a true American hero who saved countless lives during a horrific event that could have been so much worse if not for Eli's courage, preparedness and willingness to protect others."
The Greenwood Police Department has trained for a mass shooting scenario and has performed "multiple mall exercises" to prepare for active shooter situations, the police chief said.
"But I'm going to tell you, the real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop this shooter almost as soon as he began," Ison said.
It's rare to have an armed bystander attack an active shooter, according to data from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at Texas State University.
There were at least 434 active shooter attacks in the US from 2000 to 2021, according to the ALERRT data. Active shooter attacks were defined as those in which one or more shooters killed or attempted to kill multiple unrelated people in a populated place.
Of those 434 active shooter cases, an armed bystander shot the attacker in 22 of the incidents. In 10 of those, the "good guy" was a security guard or an off-duty police officer, the ALERRT data said.
And having more than one armed person at the scene who is not a member of law enforcement can create confusion and carry dire risks, according to a data analysis published by The New York Times. For example, an armed bystander who shot and killed an attacker in 2021 in Arvada, Colorado, was himself shot and killed by the police who mistook him for the gunman, the Times reported.
GUNMAN HAD MINOR OFFENCES ON HIS RECOR, POLICE SAY
Police are still investigating the shooter's motive and questioning people who were inside the mall at the time. Police are asking all witnesses to contact authorities.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist, including the FBI, ATF, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and Department of Homeland Security, Ison said.
Police cleared a backpack that was found on the scene and did not find any explosive devices, Ison said.
"This tragedy hits at the core of our community," Greenwood Mayor Mark Meyers said in a Facebook post Sunday. "Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders."
The suspect had several minor juvenile offences, like a fight at school and that he was a juvenile runaway, but no adult record, Ison said.
Sapirman's family told police that he had recently resigned from a position he held at a warehouse in May, Ison said.
A SWAT team clearing Sapirman's apartment found a laptop and a can of butane in a "high temperature" oven, Ison said Monday. The laptop was damaged.
"I don't want to speculate what his intentions were, whether it could have been to cause a fire or to damage the laptop, but we did retrieve the laptop and that is going to go to Quantico to be analyzed," Ison said.
Herbert Stapleton, special agent in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis Field Office, said investigators need to consult with technical experts to see what's possible.
The FBI will also be analyzing the suspect's cell phone, which was found in a toilet in the bathroom near the mall's food court, officials announced Monday.
"We're working as fast as we can to try to get the phone to a point where it can be exploited, there's no guarantee that we'll be able to recover any data, we're just working as fast as we can to try to get that done," Stapleton said Monday.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Canada's turbine decision could weaken united sanctions front against Russia: Hillier
Retired general Rick Hillier says he fears Canada's decision to return Nord Stream 1 pipeline turbines to Germany will weaken global sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Fewer graduates are choosing to pursue family medicine. Doctors explain why
Fewer medical school graduates are opting for a career in family medicine, a choice some doctors say may boil down to finances.
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Random COVID testing for air travellers returns, but expert calls for more data transparency
With the federal government resuming random COVID-19 testing for inbound air travellers as of Tuesday, one expert is calling for more transparency on how the measure is keeping Canadians safe.
U.K. breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe, as the U.K.'s national weather forecaster said such highs are now a fact of life in a country ill-prepared for such extremes.
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage
Automotive chip order times remain long around the world, but brokers are focusing on China, which has become ground zero for a crunch that the rest of the industry is gradually moving beyond.
Canada
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
Woman who alleged sexual assault to be cross-examined in former Canucks player's trial
A defence lawyer is expected to cross-examine a woman today who claims she was sexually assaulted by former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen.
-
Random COVID testing for air travellers returns, but expert calls for more data transparency
With the federal government resuming random COVID-19 testing for inbound air travellers as of Tuesday, one expert is calling for more transparency on how the measure is keeping Canadians safe.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
P.E.I. chef Michael Smith offers to fly in dishwasher after job goes unfilled
The ongoing worker shortage continues to cause headaches for business owners, leading some to out-of-the-box recruitment techniques.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
World
-
Police identify victims, gunman and armed bystander in Indiana mall shooting
Authorities revealed new details Monday on the weekend mall shooting in Greenwood, Indiana, including the identities of the gunman, three victims and the legally armed bystander who fatally shot the gunman.
-
Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Tuesday in Iran for a visit intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.
-
EU starts membership talks with Albania, North Macedonia
The European Union started membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia on Tuesday, a long-delayed step in the Balkan nations' paths toward EU membership that gained momentum amid the war in Ukraine.
-
China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China will take 'resolute and strong measures' should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
-
Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest
Lawyers for longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon unsuccessfully requested a one-month delay on the second day of his criminal trial for contempt of Congress.
-
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.
Politics
-
Canada's turbine decision could weaken united sanctions front against Russia: Hillier
Retired general Rick Hillier says he fears Canada's decision to return Nord Stream 1 pipeline turbines to Germany will weaken global sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule
Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance, two sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters.
-
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
Health
-
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
Scars of COVID-19 persist for some of sickest survivors, families
While more than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., many more have survived ICU stays that have left them with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
100 million-year-old dinosaur footprints found at restaurant in China
Dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years have been discovered in southwestern China after a sharp-eyed diner spotted them in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard.
Entertainment
-
Sesame Place apologizes after character appears to ignore Black girls in viral video
Sesame Place, a 'Sesame Street' themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is apologizing after a video shows a costumed character appearing to ignore two Black children during a parade on Saturday.
-
Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are 'missing' after aneurysms
Emilia Clarke says she had 'the most excruciating pain' after suffering two brain aneurysms, but is grateful for both her recovery and for working on 'Game of Thrones' at the time.
-
No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
Business
-
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.
-
Shopify partners with YouTube to shore up sales from content creators
Shopify Inc on Tuesday announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc's YouTube to allow merchants to sell through the video platform, as the Canadian company looks to tap into the growing number of content creators launching their own e-commerce stores.
-
Why Wall Street can't take its eyes off Netflix
Everyone's watching Netflix this week — Netflix earnings, that is. And it will be a make-or-break moment for the company that's made its name synonymous with streaming itself.
Lifestyle
-
How to keep your dog and other pets cool in the heat
In the United Kingdom, where temperatures hit a record high on Tuesday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the British Veterinary Association recommend making sure your dog, cat or other pet has adequate shade during hot weather.
-
'Dancing brings people together': Bhangra dancer brings joy, hope and positivity tour to Atlantic Canada
A Bhangra dancer from the Yukon has brought his cross-country tour aimed at bringing joy, hope and positivity to Atlantic Canada.
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
Sports
-
Donald Trump tells golfers to 'take the money' and join LIV Golf
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged players to "take the money" and join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, suggesting that those who remain loyal to the PGA Tour will ultimately pay a bigger price for staying put.
-
U.S. beats Canada for World Championship title, '24 Olympic berth
The U.S. women's national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region's spots in the 2024 Olympics.
-
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson will no longer use 'AR15' nickname for this reason
University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is changing his nickname, abandoning the moniker 'AR-15' because of its association with gun violence.
Autos
-
How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage
Automotive chip order times remain long around the world, but brokers are focusing on China, which has become ground zero for a crunch that the rest of the industry is gradually moving beyond.
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers to renew licence plates as people get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge.