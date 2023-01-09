Police chief: 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
"What we know today is that she was providing instruction. He displayed a firearm, he pointed it and he fired one round," Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said.
Drew, who spoke during a news conference, offered the first detailed description of a shooting that shocked the city and was notable even in a country like the United States that seems inured to constant gun violence. Drew had previously said that the shooting was not accidental and had declined to elaborate.
Drew said he wanted to clarify remarks he made just after the shooting on Friday, when he said there was an "altercation" before the shooting. He said it was more like an "interaction" between the boy and his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner.
But Drew also reiterated that the shooting was "not accidental."
"It was intentional," he said.
Drew also revealed that the 9mm handgun used by the boy was legally purchased by his mother and was in the family's home. He said the boy brought it to school in his backpack the day of the shooting.
Zwerner put up her hand in a defensive position when the gun fired, and the bullet went through her hand and into her upper chest, Drew said. Although her injuries were initially considered life-threatening, she has improved and is currently listed in stable condition at a hospital.
Drew hailed Zwerner as a hero for quickly hustling her students out of the classroom after she was shot. He said surveillance video shows she was the last person to leave her classroom.
"She made a right turn and started down the hallway, and then she stopped. ... She turned around and made sure every one of those students was safe," Drew said.
Drew said a school employee rushed into the classroom and physically restrained the boy after hearing the gunshot. He said the boy became "a little combative" and struck the employee. Police officers arrived and escorted him out of the building and into a police car.
The boy has been held at a medical facility since an emergency custody order and temporary detention order were issued Friday, Drew said. He said it will be up to a judge to determine what the next steps are for the boy. He also said the boy's mother has been interviewed by police, but it is unclear whether she could potentially face any charges.
As questions loomed about the boy and his mother, Zwerner's friend told a crowd gathered at a Monday night vigil that the first-grade teacher has shown "dedication and love for what she does day in and day out."
"Abby is a warrior and she demonstrates mental and physical strength every day," said Rosalie List, a 2nd grade teacher at Richneck. "I'm so proud of her."
Lauren Palladini, Richneck's school counsellor, told the crowd that Zwerner is "sweet. She's thoughtful. She's caring. And she's been one of the most amazing teachers that I've been blessed to interact with."
Amanda Bartley, who teaches at another elementary school in the city, asked everyone to pray for Zwerner and to "pray for the young man who did this."
As she passed out candles before the vigil, Bartley told The Associated Press that she organized the event to support Zwerner and to uplift others. But, she said, many questions remain unanswered.
Among them: "How did he get the gun? Why wasn't it locked up? A good gun owner knows that you lock up your weapon. You have a safety on. You keep the ammunition separate from the weapon itself."
Gun owners can be prosecuted under a Virginia law that prohibits anyone from recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured gun in a manner that endangers the life or limb of children under 14. A violation of that law is a misdemeanour, punishable by a maximum jail sentence of one year and a maximum fine of US$2,500.
Virginia does not have a law that requires unattended guns to be stored in a particular way or a law that requires gun owners to affirmatively lock their weapons.
"Virginia definitely has a weaker law than many other states that have child access prevention laws," said Allison Anderman, senior counsel and director of local policy at Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Legal experts said even though it is theoretically possible under Virginia law to criminally charge a 6-year-old child, there are numerous obstacles to doing so and it's highly unlikely that any prosecutor would even try.
To be tried as an adult in Virginia, a juvenile must be at least 14. A 6-year-old is also too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. In addition, a common law doctrine known as the "infancy defence" holds that children under 7 cannot be prosecuted for a crime because they are so young that they are incapable of forming criminal intent.
A judge would also have to find that the child was competent to stand trial, meaning that he could understand the legal proceedings against him and assist in his own defence, said Andrew Block, a professor and the University of Virginia School of Law who was the director of Virginia's Department of Juvenile Justice from 2014 to 2019.
"It's virtually impossible to imagine a 6-year-old being found competent to stand trial," Block said.
Julie E. McConnell, a law professor at the University of Richmond who has worked on youth justice cases for more than 25 years, said prosecutors can file what's known as a "Child in Need of Services" petition in cases in which a child's behaviour or condition presents or results in a serious threat to the child's well-being and physical safety.
A judge would then have an array of options, including: ordering services such as counselling or anger management; allowing the child to remain with his parents, subject to conditions; ordering the parents to participate in programs or co-operate in treatment; or transferring custody of the child to a relative, child welfare agency or a local social services agency.
------
Lavoie reported from Richmond
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
Canada will see weakest level of homes sales since 2001 this year: TD report
A new report from TD Economics predicts Canada will see the weakest level of home sales since 2001 this year.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Morneau provides endless fodder for the Conservatives
The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as COVID-19 surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
'Spare' but not stingy: Takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted air force: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
High demand keeping cold and flu medicine off shelves amid shortage
A nationwide shortage of cold and flu medicine has pharmacies struggling to keep up with the high demand for adult pain relief medication.
Canada
-
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
-
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
-
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
World
-
Onions are so expensive in the Philippines they're being smuggled into the country
From salads to stews, the humble onion is a key ingredient in nearly every Filipino dish. But now, the vegetable costs almost three times more than chicken in the Philippines.
-
Police chief: 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
-
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.
-
Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court
The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate appeared in court in Romania's capital Tuesday to appeal a judge's decision to extend his arrest on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape to 30 days.
-
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years, lashes
Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial, state media reported Tuesday.
-
13 killed in Peru clashes amid new anti-government protests
At least 13 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resumed in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo.
Politics
-
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
-
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted air force: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
-
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Health
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
-
How free period products can help reduce menstrual stigma
Canadian organization tops 4 million free menstrual products donated, as it champions ending period poverty across the country.
-
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
-
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
Entertainment
-
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
-
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.
-
'Spare' but not stingy: Takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Business
-
Coinbase to lay off 20 per cent of staff as crypto winter continues
Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20 per cent of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly loss, bankruptcy threat looms
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about US$393 million after a tough third quarter that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn.
-
Disney asks employees to work from office four days a week: report
Walt Disney Co's top boss Bob Iger told employees to return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an email.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
Manitoba reveals new tourism slogan to attract visitors to the province
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Sports
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
-
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
-
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
Autos
-
'Extensive' Tesla Autopilot probe proceeding quickly, U.S. official says
The acting head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Monday that the regulatory agency is 'working really fast' on the Tesla Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021.
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.